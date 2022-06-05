These are the cleanest beaches for swimming in Ontario

One of the cleanest beaches in Ontario could make for your new favourite. As the weather gradually warms up in the province, you're probably wondering where the cleanest beach around you is to cool off.

Every summer, we hear about the beaches across the city that are deemed unsafe to swim in due to high levels of E.coli.

Thankfully for us, Swim Drink Fish announced that 22 beaches and 10 marinas in Canada have earned the prestigious Blue Flag award this year.

The international award is given to beaches and marinas that meet high environmental, safety and cleanlieness standards.

For those looking for memorable and safe beach experiences, the Blue Flag certification is as reliable as it gets.

Here's a round-up of all the cleanest beaches in Ontario for 2022: