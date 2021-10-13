Travel
Olivia Little
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
day trip from toronto

10 fall days trips from Toronto by public transit

Day trips from Toronto are essential if you're going to get the most out of fall. And with leaves around Ontario already undergoing their full colour transformation, you better get a move on. There are plenty of ways to get you to the worthwhile spots just beyond the city. 

Here are some spots to check out for your next day trip this fall. 

Rattray Marsh 

This massive marsh is only an hour away from Toronto with public transit, so you'll have more than enough time to explore all three nature trails. Head to Port Credit on the Lakeshore West train, transfer to the 23 bus and get off at Lakeshore Road West at Bexhill Road. 

Beamer Memorial

Offering views on views, this conservation area is a must in the fall. To get there, take the Niagara Falls Megabus or VIA train to Grimsby. It's just a 20-minute walk after that. Make another visit in the spring when birds like bald eagles and hawks can be spotted flying overhead. 

Forks of the Credit

You're looking at a two and a half hour trek to this park on the Bruce Trail, but once there, get ready to discover a waterfall and plenty of riverside trails. Head to Brampton on the GO train and catch the 37 bus to Hurontario Street at Forks of the Credit Road. 

Rockwood Conservation Area

The epic castle-like ruins at Rockwood feel even more like a fairytale backdropped by autumn hues. Parkbus is the most direct way to get there when running. But this fall, you'll have to take the slightly longer 31 GO bus from Union that delivers you right to the entrance. 

Crawford Lake

Do your leaf-peeping from an elevated boardwalk around a meromictic lake. Get to Milton aboard the GO train and have an Uber or taxi bring you the rest of the 15 minutes. You'll be there in a snap, so the rest of the day can be reserved for hiking and picture taking. 

Eramosa Karst 

This conservation area is proof that Hamilton offers more than just waterfalls. Here, hiking trails lead to 16 different rock caves – the largest in one area in Ontario. Reserve two hours to get there and take the GO train to Hamilton. Then, hop on the 21 bus. 

Mount Nemo

Hop on the Lakeshore West GO train to Appleby and split an Uber or taxi with a friend to get the rest of the way. The countryside and escarpment landscape surrounding Mount Nemo will be gorgeously displayed in vibrant colours for the next few weeks. 

Kortright Centre 

This patch of woodland is something special in the fall, with the forest awash in orange and red. Take the BR train to Rutherford and the 85 bus from the station. A 30-minute walk from the Rutherford Road and Pine Valley Drive bus stop will warm you up for the hike ahead. 

Balls Falls 

There are two waterfalls and ruins of an old mill at this spot along the Niagara Escarpment. And the acres of flora and fauna explode with colour this time of the year. Megabus just takes an hour and a half to get to St. Catharines, then grab an Uber to finish the journey. 

Spencer Gorge

It may get a bit overrun at Dundas Peak with hordes snapping a fresh Instagram pic, but the fall colours are worth the crowds. It's one of the best vantage points around and there are two waterfalls. A GO train will get you as far as Aldershot and then you'll need an Uber. 

