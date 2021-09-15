Fall colours are starting to appear in Ontario and here's where to find them

After a summer of brutal heat waves and severe thunderstorms in Ontario, many people look forward to the cooler temperatures and spectacular fall colours.

The fall season offers great opportunities to get outside and enjoy day trips. There are several hiking trails nearby ideal for viewing fall colours.

While Toronto is still mainly green, beautiful colours are starting to appear in Ontario's northern regions, according to Ontario Parks.

As of Sept. 15, the Ontario Parks Fall Colour map shows leaves are starting to turn yellow in the Algonquin area, in Killarney Park, north of Kingston in Frontenac Park, and around Sudbury.

Thus far, the green to yellow colour change is just at 10 to 20 per cent of leaves. It is still far from the peak brilliant reds and oranges people look forward to this time of year.

The exact timing of fall colours is dependent on weather and environmental conditions such as moisture, temperature, frost, wind and heavy rain. One bad storm can blow the leaves away.

The colours changes also depend on location.

Places such as Algonquin Park, at a higher elevation, almost 600 metres above sea level, see fall colour changes earlier than surrounding areas. Generally, the park sees peak colour start anywhere from mid-September to early October.

The interactive map will be updated as the colours continue to change.

Fall weather might be short-lived this year, as The Weather Network is predicting a quicker start to winter. So you may want to get out for a hike sooner rather than later.

If you don't want to stray far from home, there is still plenty to do in and around the city this fall. You may just have to wait a bit longer to see the autumn leaves.