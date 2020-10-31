This recreated Iroquoian village in Ontario offers a glimpse back to a thousand years ago

The Ska-Nah-Doht Village in Longwoods Road Conservation Area is full of history and will take you on an unreal journey through time.

Located just two hours from Toronto, this recreated longhouse community gives a peek into how the Iroquois people lived over a thousand years ago.

Ska-Nah-Doht is from the Oneida word Ska na: tote and means "a village stands again," which is perfectly fitting since it was constructed in the 1970s to reflect the Iroquois settlements found along the river in the earlier days of civilization.

Although not built on an actual site, the village is based on data collected by archaeologists and from the traditions passed on by Iroquois people.

You can explore the 18 different structures that make up this fascinating village, which are all encircled by a protective wall.

Find your way through the palisade maze, climb to a lookout and enter a representational longhouse where you can imagine how different everyday life was within these living quarters.

In the 1980s, archaeologists actually excavated two Indigenous settlements at Longwoods, dating back to around the same time period depicted through Ska-Nah-Doht.

These artifacts are now displayed at the quaint museum in the visitors centre, which you can also check out for yourself.

There are also many beautiful nature trails and trestle bridges to explore, which wind through the Carolinian woodlands and ravines of the 155-acre conservation area.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, with weekends operating by appointment only from October to May. Daily entrance fees are $12 per vehicle.

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.