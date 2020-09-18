This Ontario farm makes for a perfect fall outing with haunted wagon rides and epic mazes

Saunders Farm, located just outside of Ottawa, pretty much has it all when it comes to fall activities and is definitely deserving of a spot on your bucket list this spooky season.

With tons of mazes, pumpkin picking, wagon rides and a fair share of hair-raising haunted experiences, the farm offers the ultimate adventure for those looking to indulge in all things fall.

Boasting the largest collection of mazes in all of North America, the farm has some pretty epic corn, hedge and grapevine labyrinths, each with an abundance of activities throughout.

Whether you try your hand at the mile maze or the musical maze, you're in for quite the twisty adventure.

You'll see a much spookier side of the farm once the sun goes down, with a haunted hayride experience and ghostly walk-through haunts.

This year the grounds will be transformed into a spooky coven and will definitely not be for the faint of heart.

You can also enjoy socially distanced campfires on the farm with a group of your closest friends. The experience, which is available every Friday and Saturday evening, comes complete with drinks, snacks and supplies for some gooey s'mores.

The fall season will begin Sept. 25 at Saunders and will run every weekend until Nov. 1, with a few new COVID-19 guidelines in place this year.

The farm will be running at only five to 10 per cent capacity and will be requiring all guests to wear masks throughout the haunted attractions and wagon rides.

You'll also have to reserve a spot in advance online before your visit.