You can take in breathtaking forest views from 400 feet up on this cliff in Ontario

Eagle's Nest Lookout in Calabogie is one of Ontario's natural gems, with its impressive rocky cliffs overlooking the Ottawa Valley.

Located in Greater Madawaska, it's a four-hour drive from Toronto,

Hiking views really don't get much better than this.

There are many hiking trails through the Calabogie forest that will lead you to the lookout — it just depends on the desired length and level of difficulty you choose.

The fastest way to reach the lookout is by the 1.5-kilometre trail located along Highway 508 West and just down the road from the Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort.

From the trailhead, it’s a quick 20-minute hike up a former logging road that climbs gradually uphill through the forest.

Once you’ve reached the observation point atop a nearly 400-foot-tall jutting cliff, you’ll be met with a spectacular view of the surrounding forest and countryside as far as the eye can see.

The Algonquin Indigenous community considers Eagle's Nest Lookout an important heritage site.

To this day, the eagle is regarded as one of the highest, most revered spirits and any place where the eagle exists is considered a place of great power and inspiration.

You might even be lucky enough to spot one of these incredible birds soaring by.

Once you’re done soaking in the scenery, you can take a little bit more of a challenging way back down with the steeper Little Pine Path or just stick to the logging trail.

Although accessing the trail by the highway is the fastest way to get to the lookout, it's just a small portion of the scenic hiking trails in the area.

If you're in the mood for a longer trek, you can opt for the nine-kilometre Manitou Mountain trail that passes three other mountain vistas before leading up to the money shot at Eagle’s Nest Lookout.