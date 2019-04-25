The Best Used Bike Shops in Toronto
The best used bikes in Toronto can be found in shops offering refurbished rides, which are great for those who don't need or can't afford shiny, pricey new ones. The downside is that they're slightly used, but these bike shops make sure to breathe new life into them before sending you off onto the road.
Here are the best used bikes in Toronto.
This DIY lover's paradise in Parkdale is a great place to find genuine deals on used frames and refurbished bikes. Complete bikes start at $50 (that'll get you a true beater), but the best way to do it here is to build a bike up from scratch under the watchful eye of the staff, who will pitch in with instructions and advice. A registered non-profit, Bike Pirates "sells" used parts by donation.
Their Geary shop used to be the best for used bikes, but now that it’s closed, the selection of used rides is a bit more limited at this Harbord Village shop. If you get lucky, though, you’ll find a fixed-up trade-in being sold for less than $350 (though, for $50 more you could just get a new bike here).
This Corktown bike shop is also home to Charlie’s Freewheels, a not-for-profit that offers bike maintenance training to at risk-youth. Excess bikes from the program (typically donated) are sold through the store at the front from $100 to $500. They usually have around 10 bikes at a time.
Sure, there are rumours surrounding how this second-hand Chinatown bike shop acquires its stock. On top of that, the store itself is pretty small, and the quality of repair services differs, depending on who you're talking to. But there's a chance that you'll find a good quality ride for a decent price, though negotiation might be necessary.
Riders Cycle and Board by Jesse Milns, Ride Away Bikes, Newson's, Bateman's Express Shoppe, Bike Pirates. With files from Derek Flack and Tanya Mok.
