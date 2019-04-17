The Best Bike Repair Shops in Toronto
The best bike repair shop in Toronto is a place that can fix a flat, stat, or align a skewed frame. Bicycle season usually means an influx of tune up requests, but these bike pros operate year-round with services that range from crunchy hub changes to custom bikes, built from scratch.
Here are the best bike repair shops in Toronto.
Sitting right by Chester station is this bike shop that’s been running since 1993. Not to be confused with the Annex bike shop of the same name—there’s no affiliation—Cyclemania does everything from bike clean ups to tire inspections and wheel truing. Tune ups are $45; no appointment necessary.
The premier purveyor of bike parts, this Leslieville store is a go-to for hard-to-find accessories. They definitely get busy, so make sure to book your bike tune-up online. It’s $80 for a standard tune-up (including brake adjustments, chain lubing and derailleur adjustment). For a more comprehensive tune-up, it’s $150.
Located right by Moss Park, this friendly store is also home to Charlie’s Freewheels, a not-for-profit that offers bike maintenance training to at-risk youth. Aside from doing great community work, Ya Bikes! offers a really comprehensive and straight forward services list, like cable changing ($15), fender installs ($15) and tune ups ($50).
Head to Dovercourt Village to order parts, get a custom bike built, or shop a good selection of accessories like fenders, locks, and tubes. They’ve moved from their original spot in Liberty Village, but like always, they’ll fix up any make or model. It’s $80 for a standard tune-up.
It’s not just outdoorsy gear at this Canadian co-op: MEC also offers repairs on all bikes from commuters to all-mountain rides. This Queen West store offers a variety of tune-up packages that range from basic to premium ($40 to $305), plus a la carte services. If you bought your bike at MEC, you can bring it in for free adjustments and maintenance up to a year after your purchase.
This store on Queens Quay sells new bike parts, accessories, and custom wheel builds. Tune-ups range from $78 to $230, the most basic including adjustments on brake levers, calipers, shifters, and derailleurs, tire pressure checks and lubrication for your chain and pivot point. Plus you’ll get a free bike wash, so your ride looks brand new.
It’s strictly repairs at this Harbord St. shop, meaning all efforts are dedicated to fixing, not selling bikes. Their services include spoke replacement, adjustments for headsets and brakes (no hydraulic disc ones, though) and bottom bracket repacks. The Flat Fix service ($18.60) is the most basic fixer-upper. Overall tune-ups are $50; for single speed bikes, it’s only $35.
Nice bikes and ugly bikes alike are welcome at this cluttered little store by St. Clair West station. Their services include basic tune-ups for $75, including lubrication, adjustment, wheel truing and spoke replacement, if you need it. The Overhaul ($160) is best if you need work done on the front and rear hubs or bottom bracket.
Hector Vasquez at Velotique
Join the conversation Load comments