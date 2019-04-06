The Best Bike Stores in Toronto
The best bike stores in Toronto cover a wide variety of specialties, from the needs of the humble commuter to the featherweight road racer. In general, the city's most established shops are run by cycling fanatics whose passion shines through in their service.
With a flagship in Bloordale Village and other locations in the Annex and at the Brick Works, this shop caters to both commuters and hobbyist riders with a service-driven approach. Not the place to buy super expensive or low-end bikes, the shops are stocked solidly in the mid-range with brands like Trek, Giant, and Kona. There's also a wide selection of helmets, locks, fenders/racks, and clothing.
This Kensington Market favourite focuses on the utility cyclist market with slick fixed gear and sturdy commuter bikes, but there's also a selection of mid to upper end mountain and road bikes as well. Excellent service and a pretension-free atmosphere makes this an inviting places to talk and shop for bikes and accessories.
This store is a natural fit in the Annex, where they've serviced the commuter market for almost 30 years. One of the first Toronto shops to carry European brands like Batavus, Abici, and Pashley, the bikes here are generally easy and comfortable to ride (and won't stain your clothes). Accessories are geared toward the urban rider, with lots to choose from in terms of locks, courier bags, and racks.
Once a fixture at Queen and John streets, this shop is still one of the top choices for commuter cyclists. Those looking for less common stuff like folding, touring and cargo bikes, will also be pleased to know that they carry a good selection of these hard-to-find products. The large service department is well equipped to handle most any repair job, and stocks a dizzying array of components and accessories.
This store on Bathurst is staffed by an enthusiastic crew of cyclists and attracts a healthy mix of riders who range from commuters to local racers. Another location across the street specializes in rentals, and they've opened an "express shoppe" on Dupont offering a more modest selection of bikes and repairs.
The Cyclepath has several locations all over the GTA but the Yonge and Davisville location has bikes of every kind to fit every budget. With over a thousand bikes in stock, they probably have just the bike you want. There’s a wide variety of accessories and parts to choose from, and of course, like any self-respecting bike shop, they have knowledgeable mechanics and great customer service.
