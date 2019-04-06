Best of Toronto
Posted 5 hours ago
bike stores toronto

The Best Bike Stores in Toronto

Posted 5 hours ago
The best bike stores in Toronto cover a wide variety of specialties, from the needs of the humble commuter to the featherweight road racer. In general, the city's most established shops are run by cycling fanatics whose passion shines through in their service.

These are the best bike stores in Toronto.

Sweet Pete's
1

Sweet Pete's

With a flagship in Bloordale Village and other locations in the Annex and at the Brick Works, this shop caters to both commuters and hobbyist riders with a service-driven approach. Not the place to buy super expensive or low-end bikes, the shops are stocked solidly in the mid-range with brands like Trek, Giant, and Kona. There's also a wide selection of helmets, locks, fenders/racks, and clothing.

Bikes on Wheels
2

Bikes on Wheels

This Kensington Market favourite focuses on the utility cyclist market with slick fixed gear and sturdy commuter bikes, but there's also a selection of mid to upper end mountain and road bikes as well. Excellent service and a pretension-free atmosphere makes this an inviting places to talk and shop for bikes and accessories.

Curbside Cycle
3

Curbside Cycle

This store is a natural fit in the Annex, where they've serviced the commuter market for almost 30 years. One of the first Toronto shops to carry European brands like Batavus, Abici, and Pashley, the bikes here are generally easy and comfortable to ride (and won't stain your clothes). Accessories are geared toward the urban rider, with lots to choose from in terms of locks, courier bags, and racks.

Urbane Cyclist
4

Urbane Cyclist

Once a fixture at Queen and John streets, this shop is still one of the top choices for commuter cyclists. Those looking for less common stuff like folding, touring and cargo bikes, will also be pleased to know that they carry a good selection of these hard-to-find products. The large service department is well equipped to handle most any repair job, and stocks a dizzying array of components and accessories.

Bateman's Bicycle Company
5

Bateman's Bicycle Company

This store on Bathurst is staffed by an enthusiastic crew of cyclists and attracts a healthy mix of riders who range from commuters to local racers. Another location across the street specializes in rentals, and they've opened an "express shoppe" on Dupont offering a more modest selection of bikes and repairs.

Cyclepath Yonge and Davisville
6

Cyclepath Yonge and Davisville

The Cyclepath has several locations all over the GTA but the Yonge and Davisville location has bikes of every kind to fit every budget. With over a thousand bikes in stock, they probably have just the bike you want. There’s a wide variety of accessories and parts to choose from, and of course, like any self-respecting bike shop, they have knowledgeable mechanics and great customer service.

Cycle Solutions
7

Cycle Solutions

With two locations in the Upper Beaches and Cabbagetown, Cycle Solutions carries a little bit of everything, including commuter bikes, road bikes, BMX and kids' bikes and carriers. They tend to favour budget-friendly rides instead of the top-of-the-line stuff.

Gears Canary District
8

Gears Canary District

This bike shop has locations in Mississauga, Leaside and the Canary District and is geared toward both enthusiast and expert road and mountain bikers. Good fit services and indoor cycling classes make the store a great place to hang out in the off-season.

Brockton Cyclery
9

Brockton Cyclery

This full-service bike and repair shop on Dundas West carries a variety of commuting, touring, road, and mountain rides in brands like Fuji, Norco and Linus.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Urbane Cyclist

