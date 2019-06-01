The best tennis clubs in Toronto give players a chance to swing their racquets all summer long. Ranging from local community hubs to posh affairs frequented by tennis elite, these clubs will help you get that much closer to pro-level, for a fee.

Here are the best tennis clubs in Toronto.

This ivy-covered club mostly services moneyed Rosedale, so don’t be surprised if you see some recognizable tennis players here. A hefty membership includes more than $6,000 for the entry fee, and upward of $2,000 per year. The price is all for 14 Har-Tru outdoor Courts, four Plexi-Cushion hard indoor courts, and bubble-covered winter clay courts.

There are no outdoor courts offered at this club by Lakeshore and Carlaw, but it does offer a full air conditioned facility with the opportunity to play other like-minded players at their Club Mixers. To join you'll need to pay an initiation fee, an annual Platinum Membership and per hour court fees for access to their eight courts.

Six lighted courts and tons of social activities throughout the summer are the main attractions at the DTC, located at the corner of June Rowlands Park. New members need to go through a rating session first (it's free), so that staff can know what level you’re playing at. After that you can get your membership, which costs $210 for new adults players.

Located right along the shores of Kew Beach in The Beaches, this club is perfect for a game of tennis followed by a quick cooldown in the lake. It’s pricey, at $310 for new members, but it also gives you the chance to double up for social round robins, or access their adult clinics to take your game to the next level—at an extra cost, of course.

This Eglinton and Bathurst club runs an active league which plays on the four lit tennis courts. An adult membership ($120) grants you up to ten free group clinics and court access without booking. Singles are also allowed to play at any time.

Get a coveted membership at this century-old club and play tennis in the heart of the Lawrence Park ravine. Play on three clay outdoor clubs, but only dressed in all-white (it’s a rule here). It’s $160 for adults, but keep in mind that there’s a waitlist.

Find this set of courts on the eastern edge of sprawling High Park. This club offers seven hard-surfaced lit tennis courts, and a clubhouse complete with showers and free WiFi. Their $200 membership gets you access to all of that, plus BBQs and round robins.

You have to sign up early to gain entry to the RTC. It’s $195 to play at this club in Rosedale Park, which allows you to play from dawn until dusk. They don’t offer advanced booking, but they do have tons of adult group lessons, socials, and a Box Ladder program.

This club has one of the most affordable memberships, charging just $145 plus a $30 one-time admin fee. A big plus is that they have six renovated outdoor lit hard-courts, which you can book for an hour at a time. Socials and competitive matches are abundant here, too.

Located at Trace Manes Park (or Millwood Park, as it was once and more commonly known) is this Leaside staple that runs from April until the end of October. Their six lit courts have “Deco Turf” surfacing, which is good news for creaky knees. It’s $210 for new members, but make sure to sign up early since the season fills up fast.

Boasting red clay courts sourced from a quarry in Vermont, this club near Royal York and Lakeshore definitely needs a lot of maintenance. Courts are brushed and watered with sprinklers daily, and rolled every week. If that attention to detail intrigues you, it’s $165 for a membership, with Wednesday night house leagues and socials aplenty.

This renowned training facility by Yonge and Wilson offers year-round playing, with 13 Har-Tru clay courts, two hard courts, and 10 bubble-covered indoor clay courts during the winter. Of course, using the same building as world-famous athletes like skater Yuzuru Hanyu will cost you a pretty penny (read: thousands of dollars).

Not far from Yonge and Summerhill is this exclusive club that offers indoor courts with private lessons, clinics, and a pro-shop, where you can complete your player look. Like all shi-shi facilities, a membership will set you back with a sizeable entry fee, plus yearly costs. There’s currently a waitlist but give them a call if you’re interested in eventually securing a spot.

This Scarborough club is the cheapest membership you can possibly get, at just $50 for new players. For that reason it’s a community favourite, and these outdoor lit courts are a great place for players of all ages and levels to get a swing of things.

Four hard lit courts (pick green or blue) are where members of this club at Christie and Davenport play. It’s $135 for a membership, and those who get past the waitlist are granted return to this coveted little spot offering social doubles, BBQs, lessons, and a racquet demo day that lets you try out different equipment.