The best indoor sports fields in Toronto make living through Canadian winters a little more bearable. Ditch the frozen fields and partake in your favourite sports year-round with these sprawling artificially turfed expanses for endless frolicking.

Here are the best indoor sports fields in Toronto.

Head to Downsview Park for all the staples of a good indoor complex. They have everything from $10 drop-in soccer (they have four fields) to a ball hockey arena, two multi-sports courts, an in-house restaurant, and a bleacher for the fans to cheer from while sitting snugly in a full sized dome.

Open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily, this facility by St. Clair and the DVP is the spot to practice with your favourite iron in the winter. The indoor driving range opens yearly in November, while hosting baseball, football, dodgeball, and ultimate frisbee on their 24,000 square-foot indoor turf.

This TDSB go-to at Hanson and Coxwell comes equipped with a clubhouse, state-of-the-art lighting and an NFL-sized football field that includes mini soccer fields, ideal for everything from rugby to baseball. Their four-lane Beynon running track is a big draw too, being only one of two indoor tracks in the city.

Sitting right behind Central Tech High School at Bathurst and Harbord, this downtown sports hub offers the only divider net system in the city, which lets players share the field while playing different sports at the same time. This turf field is also the only in the city lined for 9 v 9 games.

Soccer heads and beach volleyball fiends congregate to this 50,000 square-foot indoor sports dome in the Portlands, which includes a mini-pitch, and outside, 23 outdoor volleyball courts. They’re also home to bubble soccer, if you want to protect your delicate body from any bumps and bruises.

Grab your bats and head to Malvern for a game of cricket on one of five cricket lanes on 8,000 square feet of turf. There’s even extra padding underneath, to go easy on the knees. Cricket aside, there are two volleyball courts, four badminton courts, ping pong tables, and a 1,000 square-foot studio.

This sports haven by Keele and St. Clair is, as its name implies, perfect for recreational players who just want to have a good time, and maybe sweat a little while they’re at it. The facility offers multiple courts for all your special events and league needs.

A curling rink-turned-soccer hub, Soccerplex has seen major upgrades over the years which include a multi-field air-supported dome and top-of-the-line turf. Though soccer is a main focus, this field by Lawrence and Vic Park is good for the full gamut of sports, from spike ball to flag football.

Spread over 10,000 square feet by Albion and Hwy 27, this sports complex is a netted labyrinth that’s ideal for cricket and baseball, with rentable batting cages and pitching machines. You can also get a full-blown workout here with strength and conditioning training.

Get your dunks in at Toronto’s most epic basketball facility. Located at Downsview Park, this 42,000 square-foot gym with four regulation basketball courts (each equipped with their own bleachers) and three half-courts. Portable baskets, scoreboards, and hardwood floors included.