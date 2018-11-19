Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Steak Tartare Toronto

The Best Steak Tartare in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best steak tartare in Toronto proves two things: that great old school bistro dishes still have their place in this city, and that when raw meat and egg yolk come together, they really do create a delicacy.

Here’s the best steak tartare in Toronto.

Chantecler
1

Chantecler

Chopped beef with all the fixin’s is hand-cut to order, topped with an organic egg yolk from Ontario’s Footstep and served with toasts at this reigning champ of French restaurants in Parkdale.

Richmond Station
2

Richmond Station

The beef tartare at this acclaimed Financial District restaurant comes with pommes kennedy, pickled ramps, and horseradish.

Cafe Boulud
3

Cafe Boulud

Served tableside Parisian style, the steak tartare at this restaurant inside the Four Seasons hotel is made with prime Angus beef, pickled condiments and a mustard egg dressing, and accompanied by romaine.

Union
4

Union

The menus at this Ossington bistro are always changing, but the steak tartare with habanero, bread and butter pickles, and dijon is a standby.

Greta Solomon's
5

Greta Solomon's

This Leslieville restaurant puts their own spin on the usual tartare by making it with lamb and accompanying with a goat cheese mousse as well as quail egg and pickles.

The Good Son
6

The Good Son

A soft-boiled quail egg instead of a raw one is opted for with the steak tartare at this Queen and Dovercourt restaurant, served with wedges of lightly-grilled sourdough.

Ku-kum
7

Ku-kum

This Mount Pleasant restaurant is home to one of the city’s most unconventional tartare trios, made from Atlantic salmon, seal loin and bison, served with pickled caribou moss, poached sea asparagus and preserved wild leeks.

Giulietta
8

Giulietta

The beef tartare at this College Street restaurant is set off by aromatic black autumn truffles and crispy sunchokes, plus the mandatory quail's egg.

Madrina
9

Madrina

This Distillery District restaurant is taking it to the next level by serving their steak tartare on a roasted marrow bone with a manchego cheese foam, soy pearls and toasts.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Ku-kum, chanteclertothomas_tam76justineatsssmimmoo_ohangryandconfusednyc

The Best Steak Tartare in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Steak Tartare in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Steak Frites in Toronto

The Best Steakhouses in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Steak Tartare in Toronto

The Best Toy Stores in Toronto

The Best Indoor Swimming Pools in Toronto

The Best Cabbage Rolls in Toronto

The Best Barber Shops in Toronto

The Best Birthday Cakes in Toronto

The Best Pilates in Toronto

The Best Hot Yoga in Toronto