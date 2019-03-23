Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Self Storage Toronto

The Best Self-Storage in Toronto

Self-storage solutions in Toronto will save you from overflowing closets and bursting garages, giving you a place to keep your excess things. The price you pay depends on size, features, and location of the storage, but the cost typically comes with all the security and weather-proof measurements to keep your precious belongings safe.

Here are the best self-storage options in Toronto.

All Canadian Self Storage
1

All Canadian Self Storage

One of the original self-storage options in the city, this storage company has five locations across the city where you can keep your stuff safe in heated, secure warehouses. They’re also the only facility that has a driveway running between storage spaces. Units run between $135 to $648 a month if you purchase online.

Public Storage
2

Public Storage

This chain offers eight different unit sizes at their locations in the Junction, Liberty Village, Dovercourt Village, and East York. They’ll offer boxes and packing supplies to help ensure your goods stay safe, with a bunch of different pre-payment discounts and a $1 deal for your first month.

Planet Storage
3

Planet Storage

Located in the old digs of the historic Viceroy Rubber Plant, this Junction facility comes equipped with your standard loading docks, door alarms, video surveillance and climate-controlled units. Sizes range between 15 square feet to 300-square-footers larger enough to fit all the contents of four-bedroom home.

Apple Self Storage
4

Apple Self Storage

Boasting computerized access codes as opposed to the old lock-and-key approach, this storage company also prides itself in keeping their warehouses pest-free. With five locations in Toronto, Apple also has a really handy online space estimator that helps calculate how much space you’ll need.

Access Storage
5

Access Storage

Rent a unit with this massive storage chain and get free access to their move-in van. Seven facilities scattered around the city offer units as tiny enough for three small boxes to spaces larger than 600 square-feet. They also have parking for vehicles too.

Green Storage
6

Green Storage

This singular facility on Eastern Avenue offers more than 150,000 square feet of storage in total. Rent from more than 20 different sizes of units located in their four-floor warehouse. Prices range between $145.95 and $891.45.

My Self Storage
7

My Self Storage

From itty-bitty storage bins for just $7 to 400-square-foot indoor workshops for $850 a month, options are flexible at these facilities in East York and just off Highway 400 by Jane and Finch.

Spaces Self Storage
8

Spaces Self Storage

These storage warehouses on Dupont Street and Eastern Avenue are a simple solution for most anybody. You can use their moving truck for free when you rent, with budget-friendly options for students and business owners looking to declutter.

Real Storage
9

Real Storage

Not only does this facility in the Beaches offers units for your physical objects, they also offer a place to store your online valuables too. Rent small units as cheap as $117 to larger units costing up to $549 a month and get an unlimited Cloud Storage Account for your data and precious digital memories.

