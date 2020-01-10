The best movers in Toronto will handle your belongings with care, unlike the friends you’ve recruited with the promise of pizza and beers later. It may cost extra, but you’ll have the peace of mind knowing that the contents of your home are being transported professionally.

Here are the best movers in Toronto.

In business for 20+ years, this moving company really is one of the most cost effective. Rates include insurance, gas, mileage, industrial blankets, dollies and shrink wrap. They also charge per quarter hour after their one-hour minimum, which is convenient for condo-dwellers.

Based in Cabbagetown for over a decade, this moving company offers a full range of services including packingunpacking, furniture assembly, and supplies. A cargo van and a driver is billed at $65 with a one-hour minimum and prices vary from there. They'll help with small and large moves of all shapes and sizes.

Estimates from this North York-based moving company are calculated per size of the job and mileage between destinations in the GTA so you won't pay extra if the truck gets stuck in traffic. They also offer a price match guarantee on comparable quotes from the competition.

Hire a ninja specialist for $130 an hour (best for small apartments), ninja beast mode team for $180 (which comes with one truck and three moverst) or even a ninja swarm (two trucks and four movers) for $250 an hour. These GTA movers have a super easy booking system online and all their pricing is transparent and online to see before you book.

This business has grown from just one man and a truck started in 1970 to a fleet of six reliable trucks staffed by friendly, courteous movers. Rates begin at $65 per hour plus one hour travel time. Additional services include packing, storing and plastic bin rentals (which btw, are really great. Also try FrogBox, Condobinz or City Boxes).

This Canadian-run commercial and residential moving company services all of Toronto and the GTA and even has a showroom on Ellesmere Road to show customers their moving goods and products to get started on your own job. They’ve been around since 1985, and even do moves to Ottawa and Montreal.

Servicing the GTA, this moving company employs off-duty firefighters for residential and commercial moves. They’re not the cheapest option, with a minimum charge of four hours, but If they’re strong enough to put out blazes, they’re certainly buff enough to move your couch.

These movers based out of Etobicoke boast nine trucks and a crew of fit, non-smoking and friendly movers. They specialize in condo moves but can handle it all, including storage. Prices vary per type of move, but jobs typically start at $175 for the first hour and $30 for each additional fifteen minutes.

Specializing in both residential and commercial moving is this company that’s been in the business for 30 years. They service the entirety of the GTA, and also offer government-approved storage facilities with 24-hour security for short- or long-term, in case you need to leave some things behind.