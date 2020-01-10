Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 23 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
movers toronto

The Best Movers in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 23 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best movers in Toronto will handle your belongings with care, unlike the friends you’ve recruited with the promise of pizza and beers later. It may cost extra, but you’ll have the peace of mind knowing that the contents of your home are being transported professionally. 

Here are the best movers in Toronto. 

El Cheapo

In business for 20+ years, this moving company really is one of the most cost effective. Rates include insurance, gas, mileage, industrial blankets, dollies and shrink wrap. They also charge per quarter hour after their one-hour minimum, which is convenient for condo-dwellers. 

Your Friend with a Cube Van

Based in Cabbagetown for over a decade, this moving company offers a full range of services including packingunpacking, furniture assembly, and supplies. A cargo van and a driver is billed at $65 with a one-hour minimum and prices vary from there. They'll help with small and large moves of all shapes and sizes.

Rent-A-Son

Estimates from this North York-based moving company are calculated per size of the job and mileage between destinations in the GTA so you won't pay extra if the truck gets stuck in traffic. They also offer a price match guarantee on comparable quotes from the competition.

My Ninja Movers

Hire a ninja specialist for $130 an hour (best for small apartments), ninja beast mode team for $180 (which comes with one truck and three moverst) or even a ninja swarm (two trucks and four movers) for $250 an hour. These GTA movers have a super easy booking system online and all their pricing is transparent and online to see before you book.

Joe The Mover

This business has grown from just one man and a truck started in 1970 to a fleet of six reliable trucks staffed by friendly, courteous movers. Rates begin at $65 per hour plus one hour travel time. Additional services include packing, storing and plastic bin rentals (which btw, are really great. Also try  FrogBox, Condobinz or City Boxes).

Greg & Sons Moving and Storage

This Canadian-run commercial and residential moving company services all of Toronto and the GTA and even has a showroom on Ellesmere Road to show customers their moving goods and products to get started on your own job. They’ve been around since 1985, and even do moves to Ottawa and Montreal. 

Firemen Movers

Servicing the GTA, this moving company employs off-duty firefighters for residential and commercial moves. They’re not the cheapest option, with a minimum charge of four hours, but If they’re strong enough to put out blazes, they’re certainly buff enough to move your couch. 

Cargo Cabbie

These movers based out of Etobicoke boast nine trucks and a crew of fit, non-smoking and friendly movers. They specialize in condo moves but can handle it all, including storage. Prices vary per type of move, but jobs typically start at $175 for the first hour and $30 for each additional fifteen minutes.

Polanski Moving

Specializing in both residential and commercial moving is this company that’s been in the business for 30 years. They service the entirety of the GTA, and also offer government-approved storage facilities with 24-hour security for short- or long-term, in case you need to leave some things behind. 

Lead photo by

Cargo Cabbie. With files from Phil Villeneuve. 

Join the conversation Load comments

You might also like...

The Best Self Storage in Toronto

The top 10 options for moving boxes in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Movers in Toronto

The Best Health Food Stores in Toronto

The Best Gourmet Food Stores in Toronto

The Best Waffles in Toronto

The Best Hot Chocolate in Toronto

The Best Pho in Toronto

The Best Hot Pot Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Hakka Restaurants in Toronto