The Best Rock Bars in Toronto
The best rock bars in Toronto are where to see the acts that are not only up and coming in this city but on a global stage. Great drinks, good sound, awesome bills and an exciting atmosphere are hallmarks of all these places, and most are also home to a ton of music history.
Here are the best rock bars in Toronto.
The Shoe, as it's known, has seen its fair share of big acts from Waylon Jennings, the Band, Bruce Cockburn and Stompin’ Tom Connors to The Ramones, The Police and The Cramps. Around for over fifty years, the Queen West bar still has old school pool tables but now also features a convenient window right into the A&W next door.
Hector Vasquez at the Horseshoe Tavern
