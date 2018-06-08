The Best Milkshakes in Toronto
The best milkshakes in Toronto are so much more than dairy in a cup. These ice creamy drinks have all the nostalgia of the 1920s, with a twist of 21st century flavour and decadence. Fear not if you're lactose intolerant, you can still enjoy one of these sweet treats in the summer.
Here are the best milkshakes in Toronto.
Just like their ice cream, the milkshakes at Sweet Jesus are ridiculously decked out. Their red velvet shake has real cake batter in it while their peanut butter, pretzel and Nutella shake is as delicious as it sounds. Drop by their locations near King West, Yonge and Eglinton or in Riverside to try them out.
There’s nothing like having your milkshake handed to you by someone wearing an actual soda jerk hat. The only thing non-nostalgic at this classic malt shop in Harbord Village is the fact their milkshakes can be made from dairy-free organic ice cream for an extra cost. If you’re lactose intolerant, this is the spot for you.
As always, everything at this Dundas West favourite is made better by the fact it’s available 24 hours a day. You can an order one of their simple “Fair Shakes” in four different flavours, with add-ons including a very necessary strip of bacon for $1.50. Don't miss their shake made with fresh apple pie.
This burger spot at Yonge and St. Clair pairs its delicious patties with its equally tasty — if not tastier — milkshakes. The Nutella and peanut butter is a favourite, as is the textured Reese’s Pieces and banana shake. The bacon-meets-fudge-meets-sea salt concoction is also amazing, and basically a meal all its own.
Jesse Milns at Peace Treats
