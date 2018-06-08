Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
best milkshakes toronto

The Best Milkshakes in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best milkshakes in Toronto are so much more than dairy in a cup. These ice creamy drinks have all the nostalgia of the 1920s, with a twist of 21st century flavour and decadence. Fear not if you're lactose intolerant, you can still enjoy one of these sweet treats in the summer.

Here are the best milkshakes in Toronto.

Sweet Jesus
1

Sweet Jesus

Just like their ice cream, the milkshakes at Sweet Jesus are ridiculously decked out. Their red velvet shake has real cake batter in it while their peanut butter, pretzel and Nutella shake is as delicious as it sounds. Drop by their locations near King West, Yonge and Eglinton or in Riverside to try them out.

Dutch Dreams
2

Dutch Dreams

There are over 60 rotating flavours of ice cream at this Vaughan Road staple: if it's available, you can have it in milkshake form. These smooth bad boys made in one litre vats are served with a chocolate-covered strawberry, a piece of banana and some whipped cream on top.

Hollywood Cone
3

Hollywood Cone

Home of the $77 “Best Picture” shake, this West Queen West spot is famous for their self-described “mutant” concoctions. If you don’t want to spend nearly $100 on a shake made of imported chocolate and edible metals, there’s more subtle options like S’more-flavoured or PB&J.

Bean and Baker Malt Shop
4

Bean and Baker Malt Shop

There’s nothing like having your milkshake handed to you by someone wearing an actual soda jerk hat. The only thing non-nostalgic at this classic malt shop in Harbord Village is the fact their milkshakes can be made from dairy-free organic ice cream for an extra cost. If you’re lactose intolerant, this is the spot for you.

Peace Treats
5

Peace Treats

Tucked inside the Peace Collective store on Ossington is where you’ll find this gourmet milkshake bar. Here specialty shakes are rimmed with all varieties of sprinkles, and simpler creations featuring ice cream from St. Clair Ice Cream.

Lakeview Restaurant
6

Lakeview Restaurant

As always, everything at this Dundas West favourite is made better by the fact it’s available 24 hours a day. You can an order one of their simple “Fair Shakes” in four different flavours, with add-ons including a very necessary strip of bacon for $1.50. Don't miss their shake made with fresh apple pie.

Holy Chuck Burgers
7

Holy Chuck Burgers

This burger spot at Yonge and St. Clair pairs its delicious patties with its equally tasty — if not tastier — milkshakes. The Nutella and peanut butter is a favourite, as is the textured Reese’s Pieces and banana shake. The bacon-meets-fudge-meets-sea salt concoction is also amazing, and basically a meal all its own.

Tom's Dairy Freeze
8

Tom's Dairy Freeze

It doesn’t really get more traditional than this seasonal little joint in Etobicoke. Their old fashioned milk shake comes regular or thick in your choice of flavours like cherry, rum butter or good ol’ vanilla. If you have a real sweet tooth, opt for a candy bar super shake.

Doomie's
9

Doomie's

Everything is vegan at this Parkdale spot, so you can have one of their peanut butter and chocolate shakes almost guilt-free. Their creations are so decadent you won’t believe they’re dairy free, plus they come in all the classic flavours and boozy options, too.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Peace Treats

The Best Milkshakes in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Milkshakes in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Gelato in Toronto

The Best Ice Cream in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Milkshakes in Toronto

The Best Fried Chicken in Toronto

The Best Italian Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Florists in Toronto

The Best Farmers' Markets in Toronto

The Best Custom T-Shirts in Toronto

The Best Event Venues in Toronto

The Best Cooking Classes in Toronto