Best of Toronto
shawarma toronto

The Best Late Night Falafel and Shawarma in Toronto

The best late night falafel and shawarma in Toronto are garlic sauce-filled wraps that are available well past midnight. Satisfy your cravings for sandwiches or plates filled with deep-fried chickpea balls or juicy chicken—or both—at these nocturnal joints.

Here’s the best late night falafel and shawarma in Toronto.

Chamsine on St. Clair
1

Chamsine on St. Clair

Open until 3 a.m. daily, this humble spot right by St. Clair West station offers fresh and huge portions for really good prices. Their shawarma wraps and platters are especially massive, and they have a great garlic sauce too.

Taste of Shawarma
2

Taste of Shawarma

Sitting right at Dufferin and Castlefield, this lowkey spot has some of the best late night shawarma fries in town. You can grab a large styrofoam box-full and an order of falafel until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ghazale
3

Ghazale

There’s a number of Ghazales around the city, but this location wins for being conveniently located near Bathurst station and being open until 3 a.m. every day. You can grab some freshly squeezed juice with your falafel order while you’re at it.

Lebanon Express
4

Lebanon Express

Operating until 4 a.m. on every day except Sunday, this counter right at Yonge and College always has daily deals on wraps. Their combos are always big too, and you can always depend on a great Arabic music video playing on their TV while you eat.

Osmow's on Queen
5

Osmow's on Queen

If you're hankering for a mess of hot and garlic sauce piled atop shawarma, fries, or falafel, order anything 'on the rocks' at this spot near Queen and Bathurst. It’s open until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Alexandria Falafel
6

Alexandria Falafel

The earliest this spot ever closes is 2:30 a.m., meaning on most days you can grab cheap sandwiches and plates until 4 a.m. This spot also has a reputation for friendly staff, which is great incentive to head over to Queen and Dufferin for a snack.

Istanbul Shawarma
7

Istanbul Shawarma

Located right at College and Bathurst, this chill eatery stays open until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and until 3 a.m. on Thursday. There’s plenty of booth seats to devour your shawarma in after a night of partying at Sneaky Dees across the street.

Zaad
8

Zaad

While definitely casual, this restaurant right outside of Spadina station is far from grimey. Find it open until 2 a.m. daily, serving up satisfying meals of chicken shawarma platters and wraps with a tiny touch of class for a fast food spot.

Laziza
9

Laziza

Open until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 a.m. every other day, this takeout spot right off Ossington on Bloor does juicy, tender shawarmas and killer falafel. These crispy balls use tons of parsley, giving it a green hue that’s a sight for sore eyes at the end of a long day.

The Best Late Night Falafel and Shawarma in Toronto

