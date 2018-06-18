Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
ice cream sandwich toronto

The Best Ice Cream Sandwich in Toronto

The best ice cream sandwiches in Toronto are a sign that summer is here. Gelato and ice cream are stuffed into cookies, donuts, cinnamon buns and more at these places where those with a sweet tooth seek satisfaction.

Here are the best ice cream sandwiches in Toronto.

Bang Bang Ice Cream and Bakery
1

Bang Bang Ice Cream and Bakery

Lineups form on Ossington every summer outside this cute shop where ice cream sandwiches are made with chewy, fresh baked cookies in flavours like peanut and everything. Endless combinations are possible with ice cream varieties like banana pudding, taro and soursop.

SanRemo Bakery
2

SanRemo Bakery

The donut gelato panini at this Etobicoke landmark combines two of the world’s greatest desserts at one of Toronto’s favourite bakeries.

Booyah
3

Booyah

It was ballsy of this ice cream shop to open up right near Dutch Dreams in the St. Clair West neighbourhood, but they’ve won over frozen treat fans with their wacky spins on ice cream sandwiches.

Lamanna's Bakery
4

Lamanna's Bakery

This Scarborough bakery always goes over the top, and it's no different when they stuff bombolini, chocolate chunk cookies or funfetti cookies with gelato.

Rosen's Cinnamon Buns
5

Rosen's Cinnamon Buns

The sticky, gooey, sweet cinnamon buns perfected at this Little Italy spot get stuffed with ice cream for their “Bunwich” in the summer.

Bakerbots
6

Bakerbots

Run by the same people behind popular spot Bang Bang, lines also run out the door at this smaller Bloorcourt spot for the same messy ice cream sandwiches served halved in paper trays with little plastic spoons.

Craig's Cookies
7

Craig's Cookies

Cookies with the zaniest ingredients like pop tarts and bacon make the most epic and creative ice cream sandwiches at this Parkdale spot.

Machino Cafe
8

Machino Cafe

Ice cream sandwiches are made with cookies and cinnamon buns baked in house at this cozy Bloorcourt cafe.

Short & Sweet (Assembly Chef's Hall)
9

Short & Sweet (Assembly Chef's Hall)

Some of the most colourful and creative ice cream sandwiches in Toronto can be found at the Financial District location of this local mini bakery chain.

The Best Ice Cream Sandwich in Toronto

The Best Ice Cream Sandwich in Toronto

