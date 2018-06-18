The Best Ice Cream Sandwich in Toronto
The best ice cream sandwiches in Toronto are a sign that summer is here. Gelato and ice cream are stuffed into cookies, donuts, cinnamon buns and more at these places where those with a sweet tooth seek satisfaction.
Here are the best ice cream sandwiches in Toronto.
Lineups form on Ossington every summer outside this cute shop where ice cream sandwiches are made with chewy, fresh baked cookies in flavours like peanut and everything. Endless combinations are possible with ice cream varieties like banana pudding, taro and soursop.
Hector Vasquez at Machino Cafe, lamannabakery, claudiamcneilly, craigscookies, shortandsweetcupcakes, shegone.girl, timeatstheworld
