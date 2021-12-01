The Best Greasy Spoons in Toronto
The best greasy spoons in Toronto serve up classics on a dime, making them reliable community hubs where one can grab a bite to eat or a simple cup of coffee without any kind of pretentious atmosphere or breaking your budget.
Here are the best greasy spoons in Toronto.
A bastion of midnight eating, this iconic plaza joint at the corner of Sheppard East and Markham Road has declared it’s never too late for a huge plate of bacon and homefries. Their famous Early Train special runs from 6 a.m to 11 a.m. It’s not $4.99 anymore but still dirt cheap at $6.99.
Fareen Karim of Vesta Lunch. Additional photos by Markham Station, Aris Place, UFO, Gingerman, Originals Dining Lounge.
Join the conversation Load comments