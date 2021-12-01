Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
greasy spoon toronto

The Best Greasy Spoons in Toronto

The best greasy spoons in Toronto serve up classics on a dime, making them reliable community hubs where one can grab a bite to eat or a simple cup of coffee without any kind of pretentious atmosphere or breaking your budget.

Here are the best greasy spoons in Toronto.

Vesta Lunch
1

Vesta Lunch

Save for a few weeks at the height of lockdowns, this Annex legend has remained open all day, every day, since 1955. It’s no longer 24-hours but you can still revel in the cramped diner vibes before 11 p.m. Pop in for a Vesta Special or a milkshake.

The Markham Station
2

The Markham Station

A bastion of midnight eating, this iconic plaza joint at the corner of Sheppard East and Markham Road has declared it’s never too late for a huge plate of bacon and homefries. Their famous Early Train special  runs from 6 a.m to 11 a.m. It’s not $4.99 anymore but still dirt cheap at $6.99.

Aris Place
3

Aris Place

There’s not a touch of pretence at Roncesvalles’ go-to for cheap and greasy breakfasts. Aris first opened in 1975 as Teddy’s Burgers. Today it still serves all the staples: all-day breakfasts, pita platters, New York steak dinners and Frappes, if you want to upgrade your coffee game.

UFO Restaurant
4

UFO Restaurant

In an area sorely lacking in ol’ reliables, this family-run Vietnamese diner near Queen and Niagara is a shining star. It’s got the bones of a convenience store but the Nguyen famiy is serving a mash-up of Canadian breakfasts alongside stellar bowls of bun bo hue.

Gingerman Restaurant
5

Gingerman Restaurant

This Vic Park classic ticks off all the diner boxes. Come for the Best Western sandwich—their signature hulking handful of eggs and ham between two slices of bread—and stay for the down-to-earth simplicity.

P&M Restaurant
6

P&M Restaurant

P&M stands for Peter and Mike, the brothers who opened this spot back in 1970. Today’s iteration on Weston Road is bigger than the original but the Kalimaris family is still pumping out all the favourites from chicken souvlaki to full racks of ribs.

The Originals Dining Lounge
7

The Originals Dining Lounge

This is the comeback era for the original team behind Harry’s Charbroiled. The Parkdale diner, which opened in 1968 followed by an overhaul in 2016, is now back in the hands of its former employees and still serving killer hamburgers behind Anthony’s No Frills.

Golden Diner
8

Golden Diner

Sure, the interior could use a facelift, but it’s part of the appeal at this homey Carlton Street diner. Sitting partially underground, this neighbourhood gem has gained quite a following over the decades thanks to its big, affordable portions and cozy feel.

Gale's Snack Bar
9

Gale's Snack Bar

This Eastern Avenue relic feels like a moment frozen in time. Gale’s is almost 100 years old and prices are still mindbendingly cheap—think sandwiches for less than $2.There are literally holes in the seats but that’s the tradeoff for $3.50 burgers.

