The Best Danish in Toronto
The best danish in Toronto is typically enjoyed in the morning, but can brighten any time of day. Light, crispy pastry surrounds a gooey pool of fruit, whether it be berries, apple, cherry, or countless other options.
Here is where to find the best danish in Toronto.
French influences provide the inspiration for the danishes at this patisserie on Jane, which include seasonal fruit varieties like mango blueberry, mixed berry and rhubarb, as well as savoury kinds like ham broccoli, mushroom olive and leek (all accompanied by a healthy dose of cheddar and bechamel, of course).
Hector Vasquez at Butter Baker, @hangrycouple, @legourmand, @bbirdco
