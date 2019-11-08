Best of Toronto
The Best Danish in Toronto

The best danish in Toronto is typically enjoyed in the morning, but can brighten any time of day. Light, crispy pastry surrounds a gooey pool of fruit, whether it be berries, apple, cherry, or countless other options.

Here is where to find the best danish in Toronto. 

Butter Baker
1

Butter Baker

Fresh local fruit, eggs and herbs go into making the rectangular raspberry vanilla, fig vanilla and strawberry matcha danishes as well as round tarts embedded with halved pears at this narrow shop near Bay and Dundas.

Patisserie 27
2

Patisserie 27

French influences provide the inspiration for the danishes at this patisserie on Jane, which include seasonal fruit varieties like mango blueberry, mixed berry and rhubarb, as well as savoury kinds like ham broccoli, mushroom olive and leek (all accompanied by a healthy dose of cheddar and bechamel, of course).

mon K Patisserie
3

mon K Patisserie

Place orders a few days in advance for danishes in orders of more than a dozen at this bakery on Coxwell. Options might include choices like mango or blueberry.

Montmartre Bakery
4

Montmartre Bakery

Reasonably priced, oozing danishes are made on site at this Scarborough bakery where they come in varieties like cinnamon, wild blueberry, apple, cherry and lemon.

Nadege Patisserie PATH
5

Nadege Patisserie PATH

Danishes number among the gourmet dessert creations at multiple locations of this bakery also famed for its macarons.

Blackbird Baking Co.
6

Blackbird Baking Co.

Ontario plum, sour cherry, rhubarb, tomato ricotta basil and cherry cheesecake are just a few of the seasonal varieties of danishes available at this Kensington Market bakery.

Dimpflmeier Bakery
7

Dimpflmeier Bakery

This shrine to all things baked in Etobicoke is home to danishes filled with chocolate, cheese, Nutella or almond and drizzled with lots of sticky icing.

Le Gourmand
8

Le Gourmand

Chocolate chip cookies may be the star of the show at this Spadina French cafe, but their danishes have perfect puffy edges and are filled with fresh, immaculately sliced fillings like berries and stone fruit.

Absolute Bakery
9

Absolute Bakery

This cafe in Cabbagetown has chocolate danishes that won't break the budget as well as similar pastries like fruit turnovers.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Butter Baker, @hangrycouple@legourmand@bbirdco

