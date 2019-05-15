The best dance classes in Toronto will give you the chance to try a number of different styles, from ballroom to K-Pop. Some studios will teach you to strut Queen Bey-style, while others offer free salsa alongside your Sunday brunch. All have drop-in classes, so you can get your toes wet and your feet moving without any major commitments.

Here are the best dance classes in Toronto.

Beginner to advanced classes in every style are on the schedule at this Richmond Street studio. Whether you're looking for jazz funk classes or Beyonce choreo, a full schedule of drop-in classes runs every day until 11 p.m. for your dancing convenience.

Tucked away upstairs at Queen and Spadina, City Dance Corps offers classes in tons of different styles including ballet, hip-hop and lyrical, at all levels. Its two-week unlimited intro package is an ideal way to try something new, or get back into the dancing groove.

Housed in their beautiful Queens Quay studios, The National Ballet's In Studio program runs drop-in and registered classes in ballet, jazz, and contemporary, as well as barre fitness. You can be an absolute beginner to join, plus you might get a peek of some of the city's most popular pointe shoe artists.

If you're looking for a more community-friendly vibe, this local dance hub plays host to a number of performance companies. Drop-ins for their popular swing classes feature music from amazing live bands, plus there's a plethora of other styles to try, from zumba, tango, salsa, and belly dancing.

Tap dancing, lyrical, hip-hop, Bollywood—this studio located at Broadview and Danforth has classes in almost every imaginable style at both registered and drop-in rates. They also have a cool class called Ginga, which looks a lot like Capoeira, but set to music.

This sprawling studio right at Yonge and Bloor is definitely one of the nicest facilities in the city. They have a whole slew of courses for hip hop, jazz funk, dancehall, and soca. DanceLife X is also one of the only studios in the city to offer choreo to BTS and BlackPink with their K-Pop classes.

Ballroom and Latin reign at this Liberty Village studio. Besides lessons for everyone from absolute beginner to ballroom competitor, Danceology's weekly practice parties make things social. What's more, every student's first class is free.

Located right at Davenport and Yonge is one of Toronto's foremost community hubs for salsa, bachata, hustle, and latin dance, with programs designed perfectly for beginners up to competitive dancers. They're always throwing studio parties, too, and the occasional weekend guest workshops with renowned instructors.

In addition to being a bar and club, Lula Lounge offers free salsa lessons on Friday and Saturday nights, and Sunday afternoons. Learn some new moves and show them off on the dance floor after a sangria-fuelled dinner or brunch, accompanied by live music.