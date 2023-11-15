The Best Cappuccino in Toronto
The best cappuccino in Toronto is a lush pick-me-up, any time of day. A blend of bracing espresso, steamed milk and velvety foam, a cappuccino is necessity and luxury all rolled into one. Generally reserved for breakfast in the bel paese, you can sip one happily here without turning heads, morning, noon or night.
Here's where to find the best cappuccino in Toronto.
Served in an airy cafe designed to nurture creativity and connection, the specialty coffees at this Junction Triangle spot hit all the right notes. Here, the passionate team brews exceptional beans, such as Ethiopia Haro Wato and Brazil Cajamanga, that, when combined with milk from Sheldon Creek Dairy, are the ultimate indulgence.
A place where bike repairs and stellar sips go hand-in-hand, this West Queen West café is always bustling. Pair fortifying cappuccinos with house-made scones, muffins and granola, while your kids exhaust themselves scampering over the bleacher-style seating.
Now with three locations (at King East, Yonge & College and in the Entertainment District) there are plenty of opportunities to relax inside this comfortable Japanese café. Served with a generous layer of foam, the team's cappuccinos make baked goods shine — whether your go-to is a slice of roll cake, a butter croissant or an energizing breakfast cookie.
It's hard to argue with the premium, ethically sourced and expertly crafted coffee served at this Australian-style coffee shop, with locations in West Queen West and Little Italy. Instead, accept the team's exceptional pours, one cup at a time. Cappuccinos and 4-ounce babycinos pair nicely with loaded slices of toast and steel-cut oats.
A Distillery District coffee shop that also offers wine at its Liberty Village location, this company has your beverage needs covered, from sunrise until nightfall. Daily brunch gives diners a perfect excuse to grab hold of fluffy cappuccinos made with one of the café's roasts du jour.
Stick to your health goals at this wellness café and non-alcoholic bottle shop on Richmond St. W. Why have a regular cappuccino when you can have one laced with adaptogens designed to boost your day — whether you need to be energized, detoxified, calmed, or imparted with laser focus.
Dedication to quality is evident in every sip at this multi-roaster and bar with four city locations (in Little Italy, Chinatown, Riverside and Rosedale). Using beans from Subtext Coffee Roasters, the team pulls rich shots of espresso for Insta-worthy cappuccinos that are best enjoyed along with a stroll, or something from the tempting menu.
Locations of this homegrown mini-chain dot the city, from Parkdale and Harbord Village to Ossington, and the Financial District. At each, Mr. James' passion to serve people the top-quality, consistent coffee they crave can be found in each cup, and each locally-roasted bean. Sweet, with notes of chocolate, the cappuccinos here are habit forming.
From French pastries to specialty coffees, there's plenty to attract java-fiends and their friends to this Baldwin Village spot. Fueled by owner and coffee connoisseur Donna Huang's smooth cappuccinos, a steady stream of students zone out over podcasts and overdue assignments.
Hector at Arvo Coffee
Join the conversation Load comments