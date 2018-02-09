Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Afghan restaurants Toronto

The Best Afghan Restaurants in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best Afghan restaurants in Toronto tend to be all about the kabobs, but of course there are many other rich offerings at these places to try, like Qabuli rice, spicy chaplee patties and fried or grilled seafood and meats, usually accompanied by salad and thicker, less chewy naan than the Indian variety.

Here are the best Afghan restaurants in Toronto.

Bamiyan Kabob
1

Bamiyan Kabob

Meat is marinated for 24 hours at this place and everything is prepared fresh, which is why kabob lovers flock to this chain with multiple Toronto locations. The menu of combo dinners and wraps is simple, but kabob options include kofta, tikka, filet mignon and lamb chop.

Naan & Kabob
2

Naan & Kabob

This Afghan mini-chain with two Scarborough locations serves some of the best kabobs in the city in a pleasant modern environment. Kabob options include paneer and tandoori chicken, and all are grilled using special equipment with more heat and less excess smokiness.

Kandahar Kabab (Thorncliffe)
3

Kandahar Kabab (Thorncliffe)

Don’t sleep on the house sauces at this Afghan spot in Thorncliffe Park. A spicy hot sauce and creamy white sauce top the Kandahar Fries, but of course they go amazing with the generous double kabob meals here.

Kabul Express
4

Kabul Express

Alakat style pan fry dishes such as chicken and lamb keema and even trotters and brain are available at this Yonge and Dundas mainstay. Of course there’s also the usual chicken breast and lots of paneer and veggies if you want to avoid meat entirely.

Pamier Kabob
5

Pamier Kabob

Dozens of kabob options including fish kabobs and mixed kabob combos for two can be found at this spot near Adelaide and Spadina.

Afghan Cuisine
6

Afghan Cuisine

In Thorncliffe Park, this humble place puts out kabobs and stews like karahi with beef, chicken tandoori, and beef seekh options, as well as dishes like lamb shank and bolani potato patties. They also do Afghan wings.

Mazar Kabob
7

Mazar Kabob

Qubali rice pilaf is served up alongside lamb chops and a big range of kabobs including chicken tandoor, chicken breast, chicken kofta and filet mignon at this Etobicoke restaurant.

Alanoor Afghan Kabob
8

Alanoor Afghan Kabob

A menu of grilled kabobs with options like chicken tikka, beef kofta, and even salmon is available at this Scarborough joint. They also do fried white fish and spicy beef or veggie chaplee.

Baghlan Kabob and Bakery
9

Baghlan Kabob and Bakery

Get spicy beef or chicken chaplee patties served on burger buns in this fast-food-like Afghan restaurant in Rexdale. They also bake their own bread here and do large format kabob feasts.

Photos by

Jesse Milns, Hector Vasquez, byjanuys, smhfoodie, spoonful adventures, torontofoodguru

The Best Afghan Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Afghan Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Kebabs in Toronto

The Best Pakistani Restaurants in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Afghan Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Kitchen Supply Stores in Toronto

The Best Pakistani Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Persian Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Places to Play Billiards in Toronto

The Best Nightclubs in Toronto

The Best New Restaurants in Toronto

The Best New Cafes in Toronto