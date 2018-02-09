The Best Afghan Restaurants in Toronto
The best Afghan restaurants in Toronto tend to be all about the kabobs, but of course there are many other rich offerings at these places to try, like Qabuli rice, spicy chaplee patties and fried or grilled seafood and meats, usually accompanied by salad and thicker, less chewy naan than the Indian variety.
Here are the best Afghan restaurants in Toronto.
Jesse Milns, Hector Vasquez, byjanuys, smhfoodie, spoonful adventures, torontofoodguru
Join the conversation Load comments