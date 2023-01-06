Best of Toronto
The Best New Brunch in Toronto

The best new brunch in Toronto for 2022 woke us and our palates up. We got back to the tradition of dine-out breakfasts in full force last year and checked out new options serving pancakes and poached eggs with influences that ranged from Filipino to Italian.

Here's the best new brunch in Toronto for 2022.

The Broadview Diner
1

The Broadview Diner

Pancakes, chicken n' waffles, three-egg bennies and all the old school favourites you're craving await at this newly opened Danforth diner. (Bonus fact: it's the sister spot of the Donlands Diner.)

BB's
2

BB's

This Filipino brunch heavyweight is back in a new location this year, moving from Little Italy to Parkdale and finally into this spot formerly occupied by Superfly. Expect classic silog breakfasts on the weekends.

OEB Breakfast Co.
3

OEB Breakfast Co.

This chain has finally broken into the Toronto brunch scene with a Liberty Village location serving their signature high-quality, perfectly poached eggs. They've also got "scram-blettes" and breakfast poutines.

Cafe Paradise
4

Cafe Paradise

Try an Italian take on brunch at the newest addition to the Paradise Theatre family in Bloorcourt, an all-day concept serving breakfast sandwiches and ricotta pancakes.

Revelstoke Cafe
5

Revelstoke Cafe

Originating in Peterborough, the new Toronto outpost of this brunch spot has got Cabbagetown excited. Plant-based options include breakfast burritos, breakfast poutine and eggs benny.

Oretta Midtown
6

Oretta Midtown

The newest location of this Italian powerhouse is serving high-end brunch with options near Yonge and Eglinton like scrambled eggs with burrata and black truffle. You can even have pasta and pizza for breakfast.

Ohiru Cafe
7

Ohiru Cafe

Karaage and waffles are now available at this new Little Italy cafe that also serves other Japanese-inspired brunch fare like katsu sandos or a chashu croissant.

Saint John's Tavern
8

Saint John's Tavern

Full English breakfasts are available all day at this tavern that's landed in the Entertainment District. You can also try a breakfast butty, a morning burger or avocado toast.

Simpl Things
9

Simpl Things

Brunch at this Parkdale concept with rotating menus serves big "fry ups" with pork bangers, steak n' eggs, and avocado toast on Saturdays, Sundays, and - unlike most other weekend brunch spots - Mondays.

