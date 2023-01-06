The Best New Brunch in Toronto
The best new brunch in Toronto for 2022 woke us and our palates up. We got back to the tradition of dine-out breakfasts in full force last year and checked out new options serving pancakes and poached eggs with influences that ranged from Filipino to Italian.
Here's the best new brunch in Toronto for 2022.
Pancakes, chicken n' waffles, three-egg bennies and all the old school favourites you're craving await at this newly opened Danforth diner. (Bonus fact: it's the sister spot of the Donlands Diner.)
This Filipino brunch heavyweight is back in a new location this year, moving from Little Italy to Parkdale and finally into this spot formerly occupied by Superfly. Expect classic silog breakfasts on the weekends.
Try an Italian take on brunch at the newest addition to the Paradise Theatre family in Bloorcourt, an all-day concept serving breakfast sandwiches and ricotta pancakes.
Fareen Karim at Broadview Diner, BB's, Oretta Midtown, Saint John's Tavern, Simpl Things
Join the conversation Load comments