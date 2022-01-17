Best of Toronto
best brunch toronto

The Best New Brunch in Toronto

The best new brunch in Toronto had us gathering for mimosas when we could and ordering eggs Benny in takeout boxes when we couldn’t. Brunch looks and feels different these days but at least these new arrivals helped hold down the tradition of a good weekend reprieve. 

Here’s the best new brunch in Toronto.

Pasaj
1

Pasaj

Turkish brunch looks like grilled sujuk, pastirma and somun at Simit & Chai’s brunch shootoff in Leslieville. The Turkish bakery wows with a menu of mucver benedict and fluffy tahini halva pancakes until 3 p.m. daily.

Milou
2

Milou

Aside from duck confit and steak frites, Dundas West’s French bistro also has some brunchy dishes. They’re serving béchamel and swiss cheese croque madame and breakfast scrambled egg sandwiches with confit tomato.

Mira Mira Diner
3

Mira Mira Diner

You can finally experience Mira Mira in a sit-down setting, when regulations allow, anyway. This restaurant in the Beaches goes beyond the Leslieville location’s East Coast Donairwich with dreamy steak and eggs or buttermilk pancakes, only available on Sundays.

Piccolo Cafe e Vino
4

Piccolo Cafe e Vino

What used to be John Street’s Pizzaiolo is now the downstairs counterpart to cocktail bar Melrose on Adelaide. On weekends it’s all about mimosas, smoked salmon bagels and eggs on baguettes with spicy sugo.

Good Luck Cafe
5

Good Luck Cafe

Hit this Hong Kong-style cafe in North York for classic cha chaan teng dishes. Start the weekend right with brick toasts and a potent cup of yuenyeung–that’s coffee and HK-style milk tea together–featuring teddybear-shaped ice cubes. 

1 Kitchen Toronto
6

1 Kitchen Toronto

Matching the 1 Hotel’s all-natural green vibes is its in-house restaurant serving brunch on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Head to this luxury lodging on Wellington for green juices, salmon eggs Benedict and fried chicken waffles.

O'somae
7

O'somae

Brunch served in a cardboard box has become a thing over the course of lockdowns and this restaurant in East Chinatown has been selling out of theirs most days. Fill up on Farmer’s Breakfasts, four styles of eggs Benny or waffles.

Misty
8

Misty

This Queen West arrival presents more like a cocktail bar but, surprise, they do brunch too, meaning mimosas are a given. It’s a lean menu of your classic breakfast plate with home fries, Bennys, french toasts and a Pakara fried chicken sandwich.

Mado Cafe
9

Mado Cafe

The Castlefield Design District has a spot for Turkish brunch. Situated not far from Yorkdale Mall is North America’s first location of this brand from Turkey serving colourful breakfast trays with Kashar, tahini molasses and fried eggs.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Mado Cafe. Additional photos by PasajMilou, @ccarmen of Good Luck Hong Kong Cafe, , @soniafooddiary of 1 Kitchen, @tofooddiary of Misty Restaurant & Bar.



