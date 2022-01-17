The Best New Brunch in Toronto
The best new brunch in Toronto had us gathering for mimosas when we could and ordering eggs Benny in takeout boxes when we couldn’t. Brunch looks and feels different these days but at least these new arrivals helped hold down the tradition of a good weekend reprieve.
Here’s the best new brunch in Toronto.
Fareen Karim at Mado Cafe. Additional photos by Pasaj, Milou, @ccarmen of Good Luck Hong Kong Cafe, , @soniafooddiary of 1 Kitchen, @tofooddiary of Misty Restaurant & Bar.
