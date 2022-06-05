Owners say Toronto bar won't be reopening and has permanently closed

A Toronto bar known for its covered and enclosed patio has now permanently shut its doors for good.

Superfly was located in Parkdale on a side street, but it was unmissable for its cool party atmosphere. People dodging raindrops or seeking respite from chilly weather headed to the covered patio during dine-in restrictions.

Designed with lots of funky retro motifs, it had taken over the space that was previously occupied by Electric Mud BBQ, and now it appears they'll be passing the torch to another concept.

They opened serving a menu of cocktail bar food, but later on offered a menu provided by fried chicken pop-up Kaboom. They had left the space at the end of December, around the time the bar decided to close temporarily.

"We closed our doors in January to reevaluate how we'd approach another uncertain year ahead, and unfortunately we've decided to keep our doors closed permanently," reads a post on the restaurant's social media.

Lots of other businesses commented on the post, with Halo Brewery, Bangarang, Track & Field and Soos commenting with heart emojis, and Sari Not Sari commenting with applause emojis.

"Thank you for all the support," wrote Woodhouse. "You have all been amazing."