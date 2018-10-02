Popular Toronto barbecue joint is closing

For six years, this Toronto establishment has been churning out delicious peanut-topped ribs and crispy fried chicken, among other smoky offerings.

Unfortunately, that will come to an end this winter.

Electric Mud BBQ, the southern barbecue joint from the owners of the beloved Grand Electric, will be closing on December 23.

But fans of the Grand Electric won’t have to hold their breath for long. Owners Colin Tooke and Ian McGrenaghan teased a “new project in the works” coming to the same space in 2019.

Judging from their other restaurants, one could expect that this next project will also offer tasty bites and more playful, colourful decor.

In other local barbecue news, Smoke Signals on Dundas West is no more. The restaurant announced their closure on the weekend.