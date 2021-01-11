Best of Toronto
best bakeries toronto

The Best New Bakeries in Toronto

The best new bakeries in Toronto got us through the misery that was 2020 with butter — lots of butter. Fancy croissants came back in a big way, while businesses specializing in delicious baked goods from Portugal, Argentina, Turkey, and Brazil gave us a taste of abroad during lockdown. 

Here are the best new bakeries in Toronto.

Le Beau Patisserie
1

Le Beau Patisserie

Immaculate viennoiseries abound at this new arrival in Regent Park. The beautiful interior of this bakery on Dundas East is almost as beautiful as the carefully crafted croissants (some stuffed) made with organic flour. 

Bonne Nouvelle
2

Bonne Nouvelle

French desserts come together with Korean ingredients at this Little Italy bake shop. Couple Soonyoung Choe and Kihoon Kwon have transformed Toronto's dustiest Burro Burrito into a pretty destination for deux cheesecakes and tromp l'oeil desserts. 

Gaucho Pie Co.
3

Gaucho Pie Co.

Traditional Argentinian empanadas get a Toronto twist at this family-run spot on Westmoreland Avenue. There are over 20 flavours of stuffings to choose from, including some unconventional fillings like spicy pork and kimchi and jerk chicken.

Bom Dia
4

Bom Dia

It's always a good morning at this Parkdale bakery, especially with pastéis de nata and Bola de Berlim. Crispy, fluffy doughnuts are the real backbone of this Portuguese bakery, with drool-worthy options like custard and Nutella fillings inside. 

Nord Lyon
5

Nord Lyon

The sheer number of French pastries, breads, and chocolate options is overwhelming at this Queen West patisserie. With over 200 different types of products to choose from, you'll undoubtedly leave with your macaron and éclair cravings satisfied many times over. 

Padaria
6

Padaria

Brigadeiro cakes, also known as Charlotte cakes, are the decadent treat you didn't know you needed. Get them at this Brazilian-style bakery at Yonge and Eg, which has a pantry stocked with imported Brazilian goods plus pudim, bombas, and house-made paozinho.

SJCB x Robinson Bread
7

SJCB x Robinson Bread

Open in collaboration with a Parkdale outpost of Sam James Coffee is this bakery from Patti Robinson, wholesaler to Toronto staples like Burdock. Peep the production process through bakery windows and watch Robinson's famous sourdough rise. 

Castle & Coal
8

Castle & Coal

Junelle Colbert, a former pastry chef at Scaramouche (among several Michelin-starred restaurants globally), has opened up a new bakery, where she's making delectable desserts like Pecan Financier, sticky toffee puddings, and kouign-amann.

Pasaj
9

Pasaj

The folks behind Simit & Chai have opened a new concept in Leslieville focusing on baked goods and brunch. Like the popular King West location, their delicious simit (Turkish street-style bagels) remain on the menu. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Bom Dia

