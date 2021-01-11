The Best New Bakeries in Toronto
The best new bakeries in Toronto got us through the misery that was 2020 with butter — lots of butter. Fancy croissants came back in a big way, while businesses specializing in delicious baked goods from Portugal, Argentina, Turkey, and Brazil gave us a taste of abroad during lockdown.
Here are the best new bakeries in Toronto.
Open in collaboration with a Parkdale outpost of Sam James Coffee is this bakery from Patti Robinson, wholesaler to Toronto staples like Burdock. Peep the production process through bakery windows and watch Robinson's famous sourdough rise.
Junelle Colbert, a former pastry chef at Scaramouche (among several Michelin-starred restaurants globally), has opened up a new bakery, where she's making delectable desserts like Pecan Financier, sticky toffee puddings, and kouign-amann.
Hector Vasquez at Bom Dia
