Another tech company is opening offices in Toronto and hiring for dozens of positions

Yet another major out-of-town tech frim has revealed plans to set down roots in Toronto, now one of the top three tech hubs in North America with a huge, rapidly-growing sector.

Sentry, a software company out of San Francisco, is joining the likes of Meta, Snapchat, TikTok, Netflix, Reddit, Google, IBM, DoorDash, Uber, and more in opening a brand new office space in the city's downtown core, and is hiring on a ton of local talent — of which the 6ix has a lot.

The brand, which specializes in coding performance and error monitoring programming, will be opening its 9,000-square-foot space in the city's tech corridor at King and Spadina on May 3.

Product designer, software and site reliability engineers, product manager and technical support specialist are among the current openings for the office, which will eventually house some 80 employees, including some specializing in go-to-market.

This will mark the company's fourth office, along with Seattle, Vienna and its home base in San Fran, indicating that the brand is growing fast and appreciates the city for the unique things it offers the industry.

A ton of tech companies are hiring in Toronto right now and here are some open jobs https://t.co/bbupW009J9 #Toronto #TorontoJobs #Jobs — blogTO (@blogTO) February 23, 2022

"There's something special about Toronto and what the city can offer for tech companies, which is why we're seeing such an influx of companies setting up an office here," the company writes in a press release

"We believe Sentry's strong developer-led culture, combined with its current high-growth targets and rapid global expansion, are not only a natural fit for local developers who want to work on tools they themselves get to use everyday, but also attract new talent to Toronto."