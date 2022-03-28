Snapchat is hiring in Toronto right now and the job perks are almost unbelievable

Looking for a new job in Toronto with a company that values (read: will put serious money toward) the health, wellness, educations and families of all of its workers?

Snap Inc. (Snapchat) is hiring locally and you should check out what they've got to offer, either for your own career aspirations or to see how modern tech companies are working to attract and maintain quality candidates — something that's proven increasingly hard to do for many since the pandemic hit and changed everything.

The California-based social media giant's Canadian team is currently growing and hiring across a number of different categories, including engineering, data analytics, sales, product and marketing.

Snapchat first entered Canada in 2016 with the acquisition of Toronto's own Bitmoji, now the world's most popular purveyor of avatars.

The OG ephemeral messaging app-turned camera company has an office in downtown Toronto with approximately 160 employees at present. Only ten roles are open at the moment, but General Manager Matt McGowan says he is committed to keep growing and hiring local for Canadian, North American and global roles with Snap Inc.

"Snapchat is here to stay (and grow) in Canada," said a representative for the company to blogTO. "Headquartered right here in downtown Toronto, Snap Inc. localized in Canada last year, and is now a wholly owned Canadian business — meaning increased growth and investment in Canadian talent, creators, businesses and local content partnerships."

Aside from the clout that comes with working for a major tech brand, Snap Inc. Canada offers its employees some pretty remarkable job benefits, including:

A flexible work philosophy ("We have offices, but encourage our people to work in a way that is best for their comfort, wellness and productivity.")

Fully subsidized medical/dental/vision for employees and their dependents

26 weeks parental leave for birthing parents and 16 weeks for non-birthing parents with a top up to 100 per cent pay (coordinates with Employment Insurance)

Up to CAD $65k towards fertility/adoption related expenses

Up to CAD $130k towards surrogacy related expenses

A one month "Welcome Back" program that allows team members returning from any kind of leave to "ease back into their job with the ability to work from home, on a part-time schedule, or with flexible hours fully paid."

$100 per month for wellness and transit reimbursement

25 mental health support sessions for all employees and their dependents

New parent support programs through Maven, Every Mother, and Rethink

An RRSP matching program

"Additional leave support such as medical, personal, bereavement, family caregiver leave."

The benefits listed above apply to Canadian employees, but additional benefits listed on the company's website include meditation classes, speaker sessions, social gatherings, team volunteer events, sports leagues, cooking workshops, financial education and something called the "Snap-a-Wish program," where staff can flag employees going through a tough time so that the company ensures they get support.

"At Snap, we believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate," said the company representative.

"We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together."