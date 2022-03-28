Snapchat is hiring in Toronto right now and the job perks are almost unbelievable
Looking for a new job in Toronto with a company that values (read: will put serious money toward) the health, wellness, educations and families of all of its workers?
Snap Inc. (Snapchat) is hiring locally and you should check out what they've got to offer, either for your own career aspirations or to see how modern tech companies are working to attract and maintain quality candidates — something that's proven increasingly hard to do for many since the pandemic hit and changed everything.
The California-based social media giant's Canadian team is currently growing and hiring across a number of different categories, including engineering, data analytics, sales, product and marketing.
Snapchat first entered Canada in 2016 with the acquisition of Toronto's own Bitmoji, now the world's most popular purveyor of avatars.
The OG ephemeral messaging app-turned camera company has an office in downtown Toronto with approximately 160 employees at present. Only ten roles are open at the moment, but General Manager Matt McGowan says he is committed to keep growing and hiring local for Canadian, North American and global roles with Snap Inc.
"Snapchat is here to stay (and grow) in Canada," said a representative for the company to blogTO. "Headquartered right here in downtown Toronto, Snap Inc. localized in Canada last year, and is now a wholly owned Canadian business — meaning increased growth and investment in Canadian talent, creators, businesses and local content partnerships."
Aside from the clout that comes with working for a major tech brand, Snap Inc. Canada offers its employees some pretty remarkable job benefits, including:
The benefits listed above apply to Canadian employees, but additional benefits listed on the company's website include meditation classes, speaker sessions, social gatherings, team volunteer events, sports leagues, cooking workshops, financial education and something called the "Snap-a-Wish program," where staff can flag employees going through a tough time so that the company ensures they get support.
"At Snap, we believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate," said the company representative.
"We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together."
