Here's when the massive new Apple Store in downtown Toronto will open

We all knew it was coming: A fancy new 10,000-square-foot Apple Store unlike anything Toronto has seen before.

What we didn't know (until now) was when the store would launch. Merry early Christimas, iFams!

The ubiquitous multinational tech company just updated its website to reveal that its new location inside the Toronto Eaton Centre will officially open to the public on Saturday, December 14 at 9 a.m.

New Apple Store at Toronto Eaton Centre Grand Opening: Dec. 14 at 9AM https://t.co/9v54kd44Ac pic.twitter.com/Yqbf2eJ2iP — iPhone in Canada (@iPhoneinCanada) December 5, 2019

A sign on the construction cladding surrounding in front of Apple's new store has been similarly updated to say "We've got something special in store for you. A brand new Apple Store is coming December 14."

Located on the mall's ground floor in a unit formerly occupied by Abercromie & Fitch (close to the Eaton Centre's Queen Street entrance,) the store is being described by Apple as "inspired" — and that's about all we know about it at this point.

Apple has been characteristically mum about what consumers can expect from the new store, but it was previously confirmed based on floor plans that it'll be more than double the size of the company's current Eaton Centre location.

I reported on Apple's building permit for a new store at Toronto's Eaton Centre back in January. I wonder if these employees knew they would be moving to a new store prior to that story. I know some of them read MacRumors (source: have been there and asked). pic.twitter.com/omzLkQVA1I — Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) December 5, 2019

9to5Mac points out that Apple has been working to update its 29 Canadian stores over the past year to include new elements such as a "forum," video walls, terrazzo flooring and stone walls.

While some stores in Canada have already incorporated some of these features into their existing retail spaces, The new Apple Eaton Centre is expected to be the first in the country to be built from scratch in the company's new style.

It's highly likely that the rumoured (but pretty much confirmed) new Apple flagship store in Toronto at Yonge and Bloor will follow the same design path — and then some.