Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
apple store toronto

Massive new Apple store to open in Toronto next month

Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Apple's footprint in downtown Toronto is about to more than double with the launch of a new, 10,000-square-foot store inside the Eaton Centre.

This, according to a MacRumors source — and also logic.

The unnamed source told MacRumors that Apple will host a grand opening for its new store in December, which makes sense given that the company is no longer scheduling events at its current Eaton Centre location after December 6.

Apple's new store — located in the ground floor unit formerly occupied by Abercromie & Fitch, near the popular mall's Queen Street entrance — is currently masked by construction barriers.

The source who spoke to MacRumours said that those barriers are expected to come down during the first half of December, however, revealing a shiny, new, much larger Apple store just in time for the holiday season.

While the California-based tech retailer does have stores at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Fairview Mall and Sherway Gardens, the Eaton Centre remains Apple's only downtown Toronto location.

This will change, of course, when Apple finally builds and opens its not-so-secretly planned new flagship store — Toronto's first — under The One condominium complex at Yonge and Bloor Streets.

Lead photo by

Sam Javanrouh

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Google Canada gushes about Scarborough to make up for unflattering photo

Massive new Apple store to open in Toronto next month

Ontario just announced a 5-year pilot project for electric scooters

Police say people wearing AirPods in Toronto is a safety concern

Google removes unflattering photo from top search result for Scarborough

Taxis losing customers as demand for Uber and Lyft rides show steep increase in Toronto

Somehow Scarborough got this image for its Google search result

Police say phone scam callers now have OPP as call display