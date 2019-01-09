The Apple store in Toronto's Eaton Centre might be expanding

Love it or hate it, the crowded Apple store in the Eaton Centre is a formidable presence. But, if rumours are true, it could soon be moving within the mall.

According to sources at MacRumors, a site that tracks trends in the technology company's world, the Apple store is too crowded. The company is hoping for a bigger venue and might even have its eyes on the old Abercrombie & Fitch space, as the clothing brand has recently moved.

Another Apple rumour comes in the form of a message from the developers of The One—you know, the large condo building being erected at Yonge and Bloor.

A line of text from a CRBE Real Estate brochure suggests that rumours about a new Apple flagship store being built at Yonge and Bloor are true: it says the site will be "the future home of Apple."

What's next for Apple in Toronto isn't certain, but when you're getting ready to line up for the next iPhone it may be in a new location.