Toronto's next massive Apple Store coming to Yonge and Bloor

More evidence is circulating this week to suggest that the long-whispered rumours about Apple's forthcoming flagship store in downtown Toronto are true.

The tech giant has yet to announce anything publicly, but its future location appears to be a wide-open secret in the world of commercial real estate.

CBRE is the latest firm to drop a strong hint that Apple will soon be opening a standalone store at the base of The One, which will be the city's tallest tower upon completion in 2022.

"Near term co-tenancy includes Apple," reads the marketing brochure for a nearby property on Bloor Street West. A map of the neighbourhood and its tenants also shows an Apple Store at The One.

The rumoured store at Yonge and Bloor will will serve as the new luxury development's anchor tenant, according to previously-leaked blueprints, and would be the first of its kind in Canada with a whopping 9,000 square feet of space spanning three levels.

Another hint? The architecture firm behind The One itself: Foster + Partners also designed Apple's entire Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, as well as company retail stores in San Francisco, Chicago, London and Istanbul.

As it stands now, Toronto has four Apple retail stores, all of them within local malls (Yorkdale, Fairvew, Sherway Gardens and the Eaton Centre.)

This new store would be the biggest by far in the city or country, though a few more iPhones will likely be released before you get a chance to shop there. Retail spaces within The One are expected to open sometime in 2021.