Sales of electric cars in Ontario totally plummeted this year

Tesla founder Elon Musk may be one of the newest members of the "I hate Doug Ford" club. The jury is still out on whether he agrees that the premier is a Timbit, though.

Since Ford scrapped a rebate incentive for residents who purchased electric cars — which included not only Teslas but models from Nissan, Hyundai and many other brands — sales of the vehicles have fallen drastically in Ontario while they've continued to go up in every other province.

Running in the opposite direction to, say, the rest of the civilized world. Defines regressive. — Ed Doadt ☕️🇨🇦🛶 (@eddoadt) December 15, 2019

Sales of green vehicles in Ontario were down 54.7 per cent in the first quarter of this year, down 58.7 per cent in the second quarter and down 44 per cent in the third quarter compared to the same times last year, according to data from non-profit Electric Mobility Canada.

This is compared to rising sales in every other province — like B.C., which saw sales up as much as 174.7 per cent at one point in 2019.

This Ford government is an absolute disaster. The attacks on Ontario's economy and the environment will be felt for years to come. Never thought I would say it but I can't wait for the next election to toss Ford out. — Ron☘ (@kellr2010) December 15, 2019

Encouraging the adoption of zero-emission vehicles is part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's platform, along with supporting renewable energy initiatives in an effort to protect the environment — things that progressive conservative Ford has been so diametrically opposed to that he's actually spent hundreds of millions to cancel green energy projects.

Under former premier Kathleen Wynne, Ontarians were able to receive up to $14,000 back from the province for buying eco-friendly vehicles, which helped ease the blow of their notoriously high price tags (though drivers save over time on fuel costs).

Ford has also gotten rid of things like a previous requirement for new homes to factor the potential for electric vehicle charging stations into their wiring.

Similar to solar sales that saw layoffs and a 99% drop in new projects when Moe's Saskparty ended our SK net metering program. The Conservative war on Green ruined an entire in industry here in under a month. — Amanda (@Caseykins421) December 15, 2019

Despite a national rebate of $5,000 for electric vehicle buyers, Canada is still as a whole falling short of Trudeau's goal to have 10 per cent of the population driving greener cars by 2025. Currently, only about 3.5 per cent of us do, according to the EMC data.

As the most populous province, Ontario definitely has some catching up to do as far as climate change initiatives in general — but we'll probably have to wait until Ford is out until we get anywhere with environmental action.