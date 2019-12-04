Toronto student calls Doug Ford a Timbit on live television

Tensions are high in Ontario after thousands of teachers walked off the job this morning as a result of a failed bargaining process between the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) and the Ontario Government.

Teachers and education workers aren't the only ones upset about the way the negotiating has gone. High school students, who are out of school today due to the strike are fed up too.

In a live interview on CP24 yesterday, a reporter was speaking with a high school student looking for answers on what the school's plan was in the event of strike action.

the kids .... are alright https://t.co/xJdLZYPFVg — sasha (@sashakalra) December 4, 2019

"I think Doug Ford is a really stubborn man, and he deserves to go to jail," the student responds.

The reporter tries to get the interview back on track when the student hilariously and confidently says, "He's probably thinking about Timbits right now," referring to Premier Doug Ford, "and I'm probably telling him, he is a Timbit himself."

The response will surely go down in history books as the most Canadian insult of all time.

Doug Ford is a Timbit himself. This is the Toronto content I've been waiting for. — . (@__makaylaxo) December 4, 2019

Leave it to a high-schooler to give the country the political commentary nobody asked for, yet everybody needs.