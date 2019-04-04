Students walk out from hundreds of Ontario schools to protest education cuts

An estimated 100,000 elementary and high school students in Ontario are walking out of their classrooms this afternoon in protest against the provincial government's recent cuts to education.

we walk out today. to young people: be brave, be bold, do not let them tell you what you know or what you deserve. get up. walk out. we got this. 💓 #StudentsSayNo — rayne ''listen to young people'' fisher-quann (@rayneydaes) April 4, 2019

The youth-led #StudentsSayNo movement, organized online by teen activists from across the province, is one of the largest and most comprehensive protests Ontario has seen since Doug Ford was elected Premier last year.

Students from as many as 700 schools left class at 1:15 p.m. today in opposition of controversial PC government policies that will (or already do) affect them directly.

RETWEET THIS IF YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR EDUCATION #STUDENTSSAYNO pic.twitter.com/iSUL68htcJ — KELLY (@adamkellogs) April 1, 2019

"The announced policy changes and financial cuts will be extremely detrimental to students on both a long-term and widespread scale," reads a letter from the organizing team.

"In addition to its financial impact, the changes will hurt students in a non-monetary and social capacity. It is clear that they do not have the best interests of we the students at heart."

Students start the walkout at Bloor Collegiate Institute in Toronto #ONPoli pic.twitter.com/MB9CtA2QfU — Sneh Duggal (@snehduggal) April 4, 2019

"The time to speak up is now," the letter continues. "It is crucial that we take back our education and show that we have a loud and powerful voice."

"We must not let our opinions be brushed aside just because of our age. These education cuts are directly affecting all of us students, so our point of view matters. We need to hold the government accountable and ensure that we are being heard."

The kids are gonna be alright #StudentsSayNo 100% support for Ontario Students, protesting now at Queen’s Park. pic.twitter.com/Y0Cyyiuocn — Toronto OPS (@TorontoOPS) April 4, 2019

Their voices are coming across pretty clear today as they storm out of schools en masse, thought it's unclear how much the government will listen.

Opposition leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party leader Mike Schreiner are among the many politicians who've thrown their support behind the student walkout.

Tomorrow, Ontario high school students will walk out of class in defiance of Doug Ford's education cuts. I stand with them, they are leading us, and I'll be with them in #OttawaCentre. #ONpoli #StudentsSayNo pic.twitter.com/CFpc17z7nm — Joel Harden (@JoelHardenONDP) April 3, 2019

"It is my honour to stand in solidarity with you, the tens of thousands of students who are walking out today to demand better from the government," said Horwath in a statement on Thursday morning.

"Over the last nine months, Doug Ford has taken aim at public education over and over again. He scrapped $100 million in critical school repairs when schools are literally crumbling across the province. He cut $25 million in education programming that was helping put young people and families on a good path," she continued.

Lab School Gr 6 students protesting cuts to public school education on Spadina. Getting support from pedestrians and drivers! @OISEUofT @UofTNews @uoftmagazine pic.twitter.com/npTGdm2uYF — JackmanICS LabSchool (@JackmanICS) April 4, 2019

"He made students unsafe by dragging the sex ed curriculum back to the previous century. And now, Doug Ford is removing caps on class sizes, ripping $1 billion away from your education, and taking 10,000 teachers and educators away from you. You deserve better."

Ontario NDP Education Critic Marit Stiles is joining local students in their protests at Bloor Collegiate Institute and Oakwood Collegiate Institute in Toronto.

NDP MPPs Jill Andrew, Jessica Bell, Tom Rakocevic and Kevin Yarde are similarly attending protests at GTA highschools to lend their support to the movement.

Many parents, teachers and even schools are also speaking out in support of the young activists and their cause.

Today our students are joining the province-wide protest against the changes to the government education policy. #StudentsSayNo pic.twitter.com/8xWcD1wMDH — Havergal College (@HavergalCollege) April 4, 2019

Nobody's too young for a little mid-day civic engagement, it seems.

Elementary and kindergarten kids from Toronto Centre and East Toronto schools are outside Jarvis Collegiate to meet high school students #StudentsSayNo pic.twitter.com/F7nAUFBJkw — Preethy Sivakumar (@preethysiva) April 4, 2019

"This is no longer just a walkout; it's a movement. Because of young people like you, awareness is being spread and our voices are being listened to," reads a message from protest organizers.

"Together with young people across Ontario, you are challenging the status quo and achieving an unprecedented level of impact. We commend you for your hard work and dedication. It will not go unnoticed."