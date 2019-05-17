City
Jordan Steinhauer
Posted 2 hours ago
Doug Ford

Ontario voters are giving up on Doug Ford according to new study

Well, it's no surprise that people aren't happy with Doug Ford and Progressive Conservative government - especially after the Premier was booed at a recent event.

I guess cutting public services doesn't make you very popular.

But according to a new poll, the numbers show that Ontario is really not pleased with the province's PCs.

A survey conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights shows that people's voting intent for the provincial PCs has dropped by over 10 per cent - from 40.5 all the way down to 30 per cent.

Doug Ford

Current Ontario political party polling standings Pollara Strategic Insights.

This means that the NDP have now surged ahead of Ford with a 33.6 per cent voter preference.

The NDP aren't the only party that has gained favour in the province. Support for the Liberals, who didn't do very well in last year's election, has jumped from 19.6 up to 26 per cent.

Even the Green Party has seen an increase in public polling at 11 per cent, which is double their share of last year's ballot box.

The study also showed that more people voted for Ford as a way to get rid of former Premier and Ontario Liberal Party leader, Kathleen Wynne, than those who voted because they actually liked the PC leader.

Doug Ford

Reasons why people voted for Doug Ford one year later Pollara Strategic Insights.

While it's clear that Ford has made a lot of mistakes in the eyes of voters, he might be doing one thing right - improving his competition's odds at winning the next Provincial election.

Lead photo by

FordNation

