Doug Ford was just booed at the opening of the Special Olympics in Toronto

People at the opening ceremonies of the 2019 Special Olympics Ontario Invitational Youth Games weren't too happy to see Premier Doug Ford show up and give a speech.

2,500 student athletes, their coaches and families were in attendance for the Games opening night, which are being held in Toronto.

As Ford took the stage to give a speech to the packed audience, instead of hearing the room fill with the sound of cheers and applause (like you'd imagine), a chorus of boos were projected directly at the Premier.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford booed at the opening of the Special Olympics @fordnation #ONpoli #CDNpoli pic.twitter.com/O05tnoJ9mU — Michael Coteau (@coteau) May 15, 2019

"I haven't heard that much energy in a long time," Ford said to the jeering crowd. He then added, "boy, that's the first event that I've ever had some boos."

While Ford wasn't the only politician present at the opening ceremonies, some noted that he was the only one to receive such a resounding negative reception.

Premier @fordnation booed at Special Olympics event in Toronto. Ford says it's the first time he's been booed. Mayor @JohnTory got loud cheers - no boos - at same event. #onpoli #topoli — Keith Leslie (@CPnewsboy) May 15, 2019

It's not much of a surprise that Ford didn't receive a warm welcome at last night's event, seeing as he recently cut funding to the Ontario Autism Program.

Many athletes with autism compete in the Special Olympics, and were likely present in the crowd.

Twitter was quick react to the Ford boo session, with most people siding with the protesting audience.

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford was booed at the youth special olympics ceremony last night. Cutting $1-billion to social services might do that to you... #ONPoli #ForThePeople pic.twitter.com/dk0jwZwsUg — Tyler Watt 🇨🇦 (@tylerwhat16) May 15, 2019

The Special Olympics Ontario Invitational Youth Games is a first for the province and is a part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Special Olympics.

.@fordnation was booed at the Special Olympics opening ceremony. No one gets booed at the Special Olympics!! The Ontario people have spoken Ford...loud and clear! #CutsHurtkids #CutsHurtOntario Greatest thing I’ve been apart of in a long time. #Solidarity pic.twitter.com/QzcaIxP7KI — Tracey Johnston (@TraceyMJohnston) May 15, 2019

While the Special Olympics is known for promoting social unity and celebrating diversity, it's clear that the people present were not pleased with Ford or his political stances.

When kids and families boo you at the Youth Special Olympics, you must know that your cuts have gone too far. #CutsHurtKids#CutsHurtOntario#BooFordEverywhere pic.twitter.com/YBzF5jbL7f — Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) May 15, 2019

Next time, Ford might want to give some more thought to his audience before he's so eager to hop on stage and give a speech.