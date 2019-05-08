Justin Trudeau and Seth Rogen are coming to Toronto this month

What do Akon, Seth Rogen, Justin Trudeau and Joseph Gordon-Levitt all have in common? They're all taking part in a new tech summit that's coming to Toronto this month.

Collision has been dubbed "Coachella for geeks," and the big conference is coming to Toronto for four days of talks, programming and events from May 20 to 23.

The conference is known for its lineups of big-name celebrities, artists, CEOs and start-up founders, most with involvement in tech or some kind of entrepreneurial venture.

Actor Seth Rogen, for example, is dropping by to chat about the Canadian cannabis company he co-founded, Houseplant, while Akon is coming to "explore what his new cryptocurrency Akoin could mean for global inequality."

Not surprising is that the conference has finally made its way to Toronto. Given the city's reputation for housing a rapidly growing tech community that's earned it the nickname "Maple Valley," more and more tech innovators have been steadily flocking here.

If celebs and tech geeks talking about creation, cybersecurity, data, social media and AI is your thing, tickets for Collision are on sale now.