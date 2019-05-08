Tech
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
collision toronto Justin Trudeau seth rogen

Justin Trudeau and Seth Rogen are coming to Toronto this month

Tech
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What do Akon, Seth Rogen, Justin Trudeau and Joseph Gordon-Levitt all have in common? They're all taking part in a new tech summit that's coming to Toronto this month.

Collision has been dubbed "Coachella for geeks," and the big conference is coming to Toronto for four days of talks, programming and events from May 20 to 23.

The conference is known for its lineups of big-name celebrities, artists, CEOs and start-up founders, most with involvement in tech or some kind of entrepreneurial venture. 

Actor Seth Rogen, for example, is dropping by to chat about the Canadian cannabis company he co-founded, Houseplant, while Akon is coming to "explore what his new cryptocurrency Akoin could mean for global inequality."

Not surprising is that the conference has finally made its way to Toronto. Given the city's reputation for housing a rapidly growing tech community that's earned it the nickname "Maple Valley," more and more tech innovators have been steadily flocking here.

If celebs and tech geeks talking about creation, cybersecurity, data, social media and AI is your thing, tickets for Collision are on sale now.

Lead photo by

@sethrogen

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Justin Trudeau and Seth Rogen are coming to Toronto this month

A ranking of Ritual vs. all the other meal pick-up apps in Toronto

Satellite timelapse shows how much Toronto has changed in 35 years

Toronto startup develops chatbot for people experiencing homelessness

The private photo booth pictures you took at the Drake Hotel were totally public

Ontario plans to legalize gambling on websites and smartphones

High speed train between Toronto and Windsor has been cancelled

Uber is bringing its dockless e-bikes and scooters to Canada