See inside the offices of Toronto's hottest startups

As Toronto's reputation as an international tech hub continues to grow, a new startup seems to pop up every day, some more curious than others.

Later this month is the opportunity to see where the magic happens at many of the offices around the city that are working on innovating the field of tech and putting Toronto on the map.

Startup Open House is part of Elevate Toronto, a tech festival that attracts some of the biggest names in the industry for a week of events and talks on the future of technology.

Wealthsimple, Foodora, MaRS Discovery District and Shopify are among some of the companies that will be opening their doors for curious minds to drop by and see the inner workings of some of the city's biggest tech players.

Also slated to welcome looky-loos are Parachute Coffee, Univjobs, Coinsquare, and Showpass, plus co-working spaces like WeWork and OneEleven.

Sadly, we're still a long way off from getting a peek inside of Microsoft's new Toronto office, but you might see a dog or two running around when Startup Open House happens on September 27.