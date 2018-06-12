Toronto ranked one of the most future-proof cities in the world

Toronto has momentum, stamina and is ready to tackle the future head-on, according to a new report.

Cracking the top 10 on a list of global cities "that have the future-proofing capacity for longer-term success," Toronto shows that at least one Canadian city is very ready for the future.

What does it mean to have this "future-proofing capacity" you ask? It's the ability of a city to be successful in the long-term.

Research from JLL's Cities Research Center on a project called the City Momentum Index (2018) looked at 131 "major established and emerging markets" and tracked/ ranked them all according to factors like higher education infrastructure, innovation capability and technology firms.

1. San Francisco 2. Silicon Valley 3. New York 4. London 5. Boston 6. Los Angeles 7. Paris 8. Amsterdam 9. Toronto 10. San Diego

On this list, Toronto takes spot number nine. Vancouver comes in 19th and Montreal in 26th.

Toronto made the list of future-proofing cities easily, but was absent from the other list JLL produces: Short-Term Momentum. This just means that Toronto hasn't had a mass spike in population, economic output, foreign direct investment or retail sales.

But it's ok, because we're playing the long game.