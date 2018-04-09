There's a new way for students to look for jobs in Toronto

For newly graduated students, worries about their careers and money can be overwhelming, but a new site hopes to alleviate that stress just a bit.

Univjobs.ca was launched in beta by a group of Sheridan students last summer. It's like many other job search sites where you build an online profile and employers post job opportunities.

They key difference is that the site almost exclusively focuses on internships and other job opportunities best-suited for students.

Recruiters and employers benefit, too, from being hooked up to over 35-40 Canadian colleges and universities, and are able to pool from candidates they deem suited for the role.

There's also a feature that lets job seekers track the progress of their application.

Still in its infancy, some basic tools are not yet available. For example, the company is still working on a feature that will let students narrow searches based on their field of study.