This is how to search for jobs in Toronto

Jobs in Toronto may be tough to find, but at least you don't have to change out of your PJs nowadays to search for one. That said, searching for a Toronto job online can quickly spiral into cataclysm of forgotten bookmarks and thrice-sent applications.

Here's a breakdown of some of the most useful job search boards in Toronto, to hopefully make the experience a little easier.

The Service Canada Job Bank is surprisingly comprehensive and easy to use. With new listings daily, you can break down your search in terms of area, category, part/full time, and employment length. You can also create a profile and receive alerts when new postings match your specifications.

The advantage to using Kijiji is that the column on the left shows you the number of postings in each job category. You can also set up email alerts for when new postings match your criteria. The page itself, however, is a little more cluttered and tougher to read.

Used by many big companies in the city, Workopolis is a good resource if you're looking for a job with an employer you recognize. The advanced search is particularly useful in that you can weed out posts based on your own educational background and level of experience.

Not unlike Workopolis, Monster makes it easy to scan posts without too much clicking. Initial results show which posts include salary information, and you can click on an icon to get that information without leaving the list page. The site also makes it fairly simple to save and organize posts.

It's not terribly aesthetically pleasing, but this site allows you to search based on salary expectations and advertises posts from local businesses as well as international corporations. There seems to be a lot of human resources and tech opportunities made available through this site.

Though not specifically for Toronto, many of the jobs posted on the CCCO job board are for opportunities in the GTA. This is a great resource if you're looking for a job in media, arts, writing, or culture. The search results are posted under the name of the company or festival for which the work is being solicited, organized by date posted.

If you're looking for a job specifically with the city, check out its "Current Opportunities" pages. You can apply to most jobs directly though the site.

Indeed is basically a search engine that retrieves postings from a variety of different sites. It's great if you don't feel like checking multiple sites, but not so good if you're looking for specific results. Still, the search is clean and the list view makes clear the original source of each posting.

A good resource for media-related postings. The browse page lets you see the current number of jobs being advertised in specific categories and the search can be filtered to limit the amount of information immediately presented. The site also includes information on upcoming media events and useful links.

GoodWork is a green job site where you can find opportunities with environmental organizations and green companies. The search can be narrowed in terms of theme (Animals & Wildlife, Environmental Health, Food, etc.) as well as location. Volunteer opportunities are also posted on the site.

Eluta focuses on catching the newest job postings put on the web. You can search its general form, or look for jobs based on the top ranked employers in various categories, including greenest jobs, jobs for new Canadians, and general top employers.

Masthead's job board is for candidates looking for positions in magazine publishing and related fields. Current opportunities are displayed in a table and broken down by area; design, advertising, editorial, management, web, production, and internships.

Another media site, though this one caters more specifically to writers and journalists. As well as browsing for jobs, you can list yourself as a journalist for hire and potentially be featured on the home page.

LinkedIn has a handy jobs page that automatically displays postings you may be interested in and a search bar for you to find your own postings. The obvious advantage to using LinkedIn is that you'll be able to see if you know someone—or know someone who knows someone—connected to the employer.

Almost everyone in this city knows someone who uses Bunz, and its various "zones" offer a ton of different categories for finding stuff to trade. This one focuses on job postings, career advice, and even just someone to talk to when you're stressed about work. The group is public, but you'll have to wait for an admin to add you.