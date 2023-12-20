'Toronto's most epic patio' is about to become the city's most epic free skating rink

The city's "most epic outdoor patio ever" is opening up as a winter extravaganza this week complete with private dining cabins and a skating rink, and it's going to be in the middle of downtown.

RendezViews, the iconic parking lot-turned-patio, breaks the hearts of many a Toronto patio lover every year when it closes down for the season.

Well, save your tears for another day, because The Fifth Group — which runs RendezViews — just announced that they'll be transforming the space into a winter cottage wonderland called WinterViews this season.

“The ethos of RendezViews has always been to build community and bring people together," says Oliver Geddes, owner of The Fifth Group. "We have had 4 incredible summers and now we want to bring the same vibrancy and energy to the winter months.”

The new winter energy in question is specifically coming in the form of ten cozy private dining cabins and a synthetic ‚meaning no water or cold weather required) ice rink. The synthetic ice will also be reusable if WinterViews returns next winter.

If you don't have skates of your own — or just didn't feel like carrying them on the TTC — the venue will offer free skate rentals.

The private dining cabins come equipped with games, a bluetooth speaker, and adjustable lights, as well as a firepit where you can roast s'mores with your crew. Reservations for private dining cabins are open now.

WinterViews will also be home to the Back Country Lodge, a cozy communal lodge where you will be able to warm up (if it ever gets cold this winter) and grab a snack or drink if you don't reserve one of the private cabins.

The lodge and skating rink will be open for previews on Dec. 23, 29, and 30, and then the full venue will open Jan. 4.