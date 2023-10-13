Toronto's biggest patio back until at least 2025

RendezViews, billed as Toronto's most epic patio and largest outdoor picnic, could be coming to an end after a few wildly successful years now that the City is in the early stages of turning the site into a much-needed public green space.

Launched in 2020, the colourful 30,000-square-foot terrace gave residents some extra outdoor dining space amid pandemic restrictions, while also making very creative use of what was a vacant parking lot at Richmond and John Streets in the bustling Entertainment District.

But those behind the initaive knew its tenure was limited from the start.

This parking lot has just been transformed into Toronto's biggest outdoor patio ☀️ pic.twitter.com/JUqI4RnEfY — blogTO (@blogTO) July 27, 2020

The City had purchased the surface lot in 2017 and earmarked it for a future park, but simply erected a fence around the property and left it unused. So, the owners of two neighbouring establishments, The Fifth Social Club and The Ballroom, teamed up to turn it into something far better.

The addition of various types of programming and Reflections — a gigantic mural project from Collective Arts Brewery and artists Bruno Smoky and Shalak Attack — served to turn the spot into an eye-popping landmark, with picnic tables dotting a rainbow sea that energized the real estate and all of the events it hosted with good vibes.

They also added pickleball and beach volleyball options since opening.

"We created RendezViews during the early days of COVID to provide Toronto an accessible inclusive public square to inspire hope, happiness and a sense of community," Oliver Geddes, owner of Fifth Group (who is now the sole manager of the attraction), tells blogTO.

"We are so thankful that this place has become that public square to gather; to play, to watch sports, to attend culture festivals and celebrate special moments. We are also so appreciative of all the partners that assisted us with bringing one-of-a-kind experiences to life."

But sadly, all good things must come to an end, in this case to make room for more good things.

The City is set to start construction on the yet-unnamed park at 229 Richmond St. in 2025, with the opening slated for sometime in 2026. The five shortlisted design concepts were just released to the public this week, all of them stunning.

But, while this looming 2025 date means the closure of the award-winning RendezViews, it also means there is at least one full season left of the patio, with owners confirming it will reopen for summer 2024 and will have programming through to 2025 — and that may not be the last of the concept, either.

"We see our stewardship of RendezViews as a privilege and look forward to curating many more memorable experiences for the public in the years to come," Geddes says. "The public clearly supports and desires our offering so it is our duty to continue our efforts for them... the hope is collectively the city and its people will find a way to have this beacon of happiness last as long as possible."