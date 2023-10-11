City
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
229 richmond park toronto

Toronto is getting a brand new park and the designs are stunning

City
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Downtown Toronto will soon have an impressive new 2,600-square-metre park at 229 Richmond St. W., set to replace a former parking lot that currently hosts the enormous RendezViews patio in the Entertainment District.

The land was acquired by the City of Toronto in 2019 as part of a land acquisition deal involving the nearby City-owned firehall at 260 Adelaide St. W., which will be relocated to Metro Hall.

The City kicked off a two-stage design competition in 2023 seeking concepts for the new $10 million-budgeted park that will ultimately replace RendezViews.

Concepts from a group of five shortlisted teams have since been revealed by the City, which is now seeking public feedback to select a winning team that will move forward with the park's design.

Here are the five finalist design concepts:
 

Wàwàtesí Park

West 8 Urban Design and Landscape Architecture, hcma Architecture and Design, Native Art Department International, MinoKamik Collective

229 richmond park toronto

Electric Forest

Public City Architecture, Sook Yin-Lee, Seán Carson Kinsella

229 richmond park toronto

oneSKY

PMA Landscape Architects and SLA, Gow Hastings Architects, Ned Kahn Studio, Tàmmaro Art/Design, Ridge Road Training and Consulting

229 richmond park toronto

Nookomis Garden

DTAH Architects, Paul Raff Studio, Trophic Design

229 richmond park toronto

River Park

O2 Planning and Design and OLIN Studio, Omar Ghandi Architects, Michel De Broin, Re:imagine Gathering

229 richmond park toronto

The City is asking the public to explore all five of the finalist designs and share thoughts via a survey that will remain open until October 29.

Once a final design is selected, construction of the new park is anticipated to begin in 2025 and open to the public in 2026.

Lead photo by

Public City Architecture, Sook Yin-Lee, Seán Carson Kinsella
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what the Greater Toronto Area's next major transit line will look like

Tense videos show multiple dramatic incidents at the same Toronto LCBO

Toronto has a serious bed bug problem and people are worried

Huge smuggling bust near Toronto recovers fake police gear and guns

Toronto police on the hunt for suspects who wore matching hats during crime

Toronto is getting a brand new park and the designs are stunning

Toronto scams are getting completely out of hand and here are ones to watch out for

Toronto Humane Society raises alarm on families surrendering pets