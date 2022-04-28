Toronto's epic outdoor patio opens for the season next week

Rendezviews is famous for being Toronto's most epic outdoor patio, and it's back for its third season next week with a Cinco de Mayo kick-off celebration.

Rendezviews is a joint venture between The Ballroom and Selva and The Fifth Social Club, which will be delivering two distinct experiences at next week's event.

Visitors can expect to see a mass assembly of food and drink options - The Ballroom will be featuring a lineup of General Assembly pizzas and pub fare while The Fifth Social Club will be showing off its summer menu.

There will also be huge, bright outdoor patio screens showing Blue Jays, NBA and NHL playoff games.

Not a sports fan? There will be a ton of art and culture installations too, as well as music and other special events which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rendezviews is located at 229 Richmond St. W and will be open Thursday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to late, with hours expected to expand heading into June.

Reservations can be made on their website.