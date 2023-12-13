A free outdoor skating rink with live DJs and a light show is coming to Toronto

A free ice skating rink surrounded by airplane hangars will open in Toronto next month and will host a ton of events.

The Downsview Airport Lands Hangar Skate is set to return this winter, running every weekend from Jan. 19 until March 17, and with a ton of new programming, it looks like it'll be the best year for the project yet.

Created by Northcrest Developments, the Hangar Skate is just one of many efforts to revitalize the Downsview community through the implementation of arts-based and community programming.

The outdoor skating rink, which has the unique location of being surrounded by airplane hangars, will be home to a local DJ competition from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. every Friday, where skaters can jam along to some up-and-coming talent.

The rink will also offer free Learn-to-Skate lessons provided by H2OM on weekends and an overhead interactive lights display. The 'Caffeine Cruiser Truck' will be on site offering hot and cold beverages and snacks throughout.

The Downsview Airport Lands are set to be redeveloped into a brand new residential community within the coming years, and while ground has yet to be broken on that project, events like the Hangar Skate make good use of the 370 open acres while fostering community in the meantime.

"[O]utdoor destinations in the winter months that combine creativity and play are so valuable to Torontonians and the local Downsview community," says Mitchell Marcus, the Executive Director of Site Activation and Programming at Northcrest, "[t]hat's why we're so excited to bring back Hangar Skate this year."

The skating rink will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for afternoon skating and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for evening skate on Saturdays and Sundays.