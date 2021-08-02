Toronto neighbourhood could be totally transformed over the next decades

A Toronto neighbourhood could see massive changes over the next few decades.

More than 500 acres around Downsview Airport and Downsview Park are part of a planning process to develop residential and non-residential property called id8 Downsview.

Just as neighbourhoods around #Downsview were built over time, this plan will likely take 30+ years to fully implement. Our thoughtful, step-by-step approach prioritizes collaboration so decisions continue to be informed by priorities of the community, stakeholders & the City. pic.twitter.com/3A1MPLnANP — id8Downsview (@id8Downsview) July 28, 2021

Northcrest Developments and Canada Lands, have named the planning process id8 (ideate) Downsview "because we know a lot of ideas will be shared and discussed between a lot of people to plan a future for these lands."

The process began when Bombardier sold the Downsview Airport property to the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments - a federal Crown corporation that manages funds for the pension plans of the federal Public Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canadian Armed Forces, and the Reserve Force) in 2018.

Northcrest Developments was established a short time later to create a master plan and develop the Downsview Airport lands on behalf of PSP Investments. Downsview Airport is slated to close in 2023.

They hit a snag with some disagreement over rezoning employment lands as residential. Plans now state there will be a minimum 12 million square feet of non-residential space - including a recently announced film and television production facility.

Now id8 Downsview is preparing a proposal for the City of Toronto and is asking for feedback on plans for the property.

Developing this area will take 30+ years. We want this space to serve the community in the interim as well as in the future. What could we do with this space while planning is underway? Share your thoughts on our survey via https://t.co/MIG1sHZ4pT

#downsview #id8downsview pic.twitter.com/JC0NT3SmNO — id8Downsview (@id8Downsview) July 27, 2021

An early vision for the property includes three new mixed-use neighbourhoods anchored by Downsview Park and the airport. Mid-rise buildings and taller buildings near transit are mentioned in the plans.

Planning this big area will take time and collaboration with the public, stakeholders & City. The early focus will be on 3 new, mixed-use neighbourhoods, anchored by #DownsviewPark and the runway. This will enable us to start close to transit and support the creation of new jobs. pic.twitter.com/gsaZiakwOU — id8Downsview (@id8Downsview) July 24, 2021

Downsview Park won't be cut.

"The size of the Park will not change and there will be additional green spaces added as we develop the neighbourhoods," according to the website.

There are also suggestions to include new parks, re-use heritage buildings, celebrate Indigenous people and reimagine the airport runway.

With the departure of Bombardier and the availability of the airport lands along with a TTC subway extension and GO service expansion — there is a potential for development.

This is just the first step in what is likely a multi-decade process of "re-imagining this area of Toronto."

Anyone interested in commenting on the future of the property can complete a survey.