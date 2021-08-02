City
Karen Longwell
Posted 58 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
id8 Downsview

Toronto neighbourhood could be totally transformed over the next decades

City
Karen Longwell
Posted 58 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto neighbourhood could see massive changes over the next few decades.

More than 500 acres around Downsview Airport and Downsview Park are part of a planning process to develop residential and non-residential property called id8 Downsview.

Northcrest Developments and Canada Lands, have named the planning process id8 (ideate) Downsview "because we know a lot of ideas will be shared and discussed between a lot of people to plan a future for these lands."

downsview airport

There are plans to bring new transit service to the area.

The process began when Bombardier sold the Downsview Airport property to the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments - a federal Crown corporation that manages funds for the pension plans of the federal Public Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canadian Armed Forces, and the Reserve Force) in 2018.

Northcrest Developments was established a short time later to create a master plan and develop the Downsview Airport lands on behalf of PSP Investments. Downsview Airport is slated to close in 2023.

They hit a snag with some disagreement over rezoning employment lands as residential. Plans now state there will be a minimum 12 million square feet of non-residential space - including a recently announced film and television production facility.

Now id8 Downsview is preparing a proposal for the City of Toronto and is asking for feedback on plans for the property.

An early vision for the property includes three new mixed-use neighbourhoods anchored by Downsview Park and the airport. Mid-rise buildings and taller buildings near transit are mentioned in the plans.

Downsview Park won't be cut.

"The size of the Park will not change and there will be additional green spaces added as we develop the neighbourhoods," according to the website.

id8 Downsview

The lands could include mid-rise buildings and more park space.

There are also suggestions to include new parks, re-use heritage buildings, celebrate Indigenous people and reimagine the airport runway.

With the departure of Bombardier and the availability of the airport lands along with a TTC subway extension and GO service expansion — there is a potential for development.

This is just the first step in what is likely a multi-decade process of "re-imagining this area of Toronto."

Anyone interested in commenting on the future of the property can complete a survey.

Photos by

Artistic renderings via id8 Downsview

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto neighbourhood could be totally transformed over the next decades

This is what the inside of the expanded Robarts Library at U of T will look like

One of Toronto's most confusing intersections just got a smart makeover

Toronto is closing down the DVP this weekend

Controversial weed shops in Toronto are still open despite not having a licence

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2021 in Toronto

There are now calls for Ontario to close its borders to people living in Alberta

Here are some of the new rules and restrictions for after Step 3 in Ontario